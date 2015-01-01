पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फैसिलिटी:सिविल अस्पताल में कोरोना टेस्टिंग लैब शुरू, 24 घंटे में हो सकेगी 1000 सैंपलों की जांच

भिवानी5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोरोना टेस्ट के लिए सैंपल लेते कर्मी।
  • पहले कोरोना जांच के लिए सैंपल अग्रोहा और रोहतक पीजीआई भेजे जाते थे, दो से तीन दिन में आती थी रिपोर्ट

लोगों को अब अपनी कोरोना सैंपलिंग रिपोर्ट के लिए दो से तीन दिन तक इंतजार नहीं करना पड़ेगा। क्योंकि बुधवार से सिविल अस्पताल में स्थापित की गई कोरोना टेस्टिंग लैब में ही सैंपल की जांच का कार्य शुरू हो गया है। लैब में फिलहाल 24 घंटे में एक हजार सैंपल की रिपोर्ट आने की व्यवस्था है। जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण से बुधवार को थोड़ी राहत रही और केवल सात नए मरीज सामने आए हैं।

बुधवार से कोरोना सैंपल की जांच का कार्य सिविल अस्पताल में स्थापित आरटीपीसीआर सैंपल टेस्टिंग लैब में ही शुरू हो गया है। इसके चलते अब स्वास्थ्य विभाग को कोरोना सैंपल हिसार स्थित अग्रोहा मेडिकल कॉलेज व रोहतक पीजीआई में भेजने की जरूरत नहीं रहेगी। अभी तक प्रतिदिन विभाग की तीन से चार गाड़ियों में कोरोना सैंपलों को हिसार व रोहतक लेकर जाते थे और दो से तीन दिन के बाद सैंपल की रिपोर्ट विभाग के पास पहुंचती थी।

कई बार रिपोर्ट आने से पहले ही मरीज को हिसार, रोहतक, गुरुग्राम, दिल्ली आदि स्थानों पर अस्पतालों में रेफर किया जा चुका होता था। यहां तक की कई बार रिपोर्ट आने से पहले ही संक्रमित की मौत हो चुकी होती थी और परिजनों व विभाग को बाद में मरीज की कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव होने का पता चलता था, लेकिन अब मरीज की रिपोर्ट का उसी दिन पता लग सकेगा कि मरीज कोरोना संक्रमित है या नहीं। बुधवार को दादरी गेट, गांव डोहकी, गांव धिराना, भारत नगर व गांव मुंढाल खुर्द समेत सात नए संक्रमित मरीज मिले है। जबकि 377 लाेगों की सैंपल रिपोर्ट निगेटिव मिली है। जिले में अभी तक 6098 संक्रमित मरीज मिल चुके है और इनमें से 5807 मरीज अभी तक ठीक हो चुके हैं। विभाग ने स्कूलों में भी सैंपलिंग अभियान शुरू किया है। बुधवार को 1480 लोगों के कोरोना सैंपल लिए गए हैं। जिले में अब 158 कोरोना एक्टिव मरीज है।

जिले में 158 एक्टिव मरीज

जिले में अभी तक लिए 139264 सैंपलों में से 6098 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव, जबकि 126842 की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव मिली। 133 संक्रमितों की मौत हो चुकी है और 5807 ठीक हो चुके हैं। 158 एक्टिव मरीज हैं। विभाग को प्रति 100 सैंपल में से 4.45 लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव मिल रही है। जबकि संक्रमण से डेथ रेट जिले में 2.18 प्रतिशत है। प्रति 100 संक्रमित मरीजों में से 2.18 मरीजों की मौत हो रही है।

बुजुर्गों व बीमारी से ग्रस्त लोगों के लिए ज्यादा खतरनाक है संक्रमण

जिले में अभी तक संक्रमण से जिन 133 मरीजों की मौत हुई है, उनमें से 111 संक्रमित पहले से ही किसी न किसी बीमारी से ग्रस्त थे। इसके अलावा इनमें से 92 मरीज बुजुर्ग थे और उनकी आयु 58 से 87 वर्ष के बीच थी। इससे स्पष्ट है कि संक्रमण बुजुर्ग व पहले से अन्य बीमारियों से ग्रस्त मरीजों में तेजी से फैलता है। इसलिए ऐसे लोगों को संक्रमण से बचाने के लिए विशेष एहतियात बरतने की जरूरत है। 37 से 42 वर्ष के बीच दो संक्रमितों की मौत हुई। 45 से 57 आयु वर्ग के 39 संक्रमितों की मौत हो चुकी है।

बढ़ाई जाएगी टेस्टिंग क्षमता

अब सिविल अस्पताल की कोरोना टेस्टिंग लैब में ही सैंपल की जांच होगी। अभी 24 घंटे में 1000 सैंपल टेस्टिंग की सुविधा है। कुछ दिनों में इसे 1500 तक कर दिया जाएगा। विभाग की तरफ से पीएचसी व सीएचसी केंद्रों पर स्कूली बच्चों के कोरोना सैंपलिंग शुरू की गई है। जहां बच्चों को स्वास्थ्य विभाग की तरफ से प्रमाण पत्र भी दिए जा रहे हैं। -डॉ. सपना गहलावत, सीएमओ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंUS प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट बाइडेन अगले हफ्ते सार्वजनिक तौर पर वैक्सीन लगवाएंगे; जर्मनी में एक दिन में 954 लोगों की मौत - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें