रोष:दलित अधिकार मंच और अन्य दलित सामजिक संगठनों ने किया प्रदर्शन

भिवानी4 घंटे पहले
दलित अधिकार मंच व अन्य दलित व सामजिक संगठनों ने विरोध प्रदर्शन कर डीसी के माध्यम से प्रधानमंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन साैंपा। गुरुवार काे दलित शोषण मुक्ति मंच के आह्वान पर दलित अधिकार मंच भिवानी, जनवादी महिला समिति व हरियाणा ज्ञान विज्ञान समिति ने उत्तर प्रदेश के हाथरस के गांव गुलाघड़ी की लड़की मनीषा के गैंगरेप व हत्या प्रयास, अलीगढ़, बलरामपुर व हरियाणा के जिला फरीदाबाद की अंकिता लड़की की गोली मारकर हत्या करना तथा भिवानी में मनोज यादव राष्ट्रीय स्तर के खिलाड़ी के हत्या आदि मुद्दों को लेकर सुरेन्द्र सिंह मैमोरियल पार्क से डीसी कार्यालय तक विरोध प्रदर्शन डीसी के माध्यम से प्रधानमंत्री को ज्ञापन भेजा। उन्होंने प्रधानमंत्री व जिला प्रशासन से शीघ्रता से न्याय देने की मांग की।

चौ. सुरेंद्र सिंह मैमोरियल पार्क में एक सभा की। इसकी अध्यक्षता राजाराम दलित अधिकार मंच भिवानी, शीला बलियाली प्रधान जनवादी महिला समिति, नंदकिशोर सोलंकी ज्ञान विज्ञान समिति ने की। मंच संचालन दलित अधिकार मंच संयोजक सुखदेव पालवास ने किया। मंच नेता व सीटू राज्य कोषाध्यक्ष विनोद कुमार ने कहा कि हाथरस की घटना में यूपी सरकार व प्रशासन द्वारा समय पर उचित कार्रवाई न करना व परिवार की सहमति के बगैर और जल्दबाजी में लड़की का रात को संस्कार करना सरकार प्रशासन व मंत्रियों द्वारा बार-बार बलात्कार से इनकार करना।

इससे यूपी सरकार व प्रशासन की इस अपराध में सहभागिता उजागर होती है। राज्य में जातिगत आधार पर अत्याचारों के लिए उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ पूरी तरह से जिम्मेदार है उन्हें शीघ्रता से पद मुक्त किया जाए। हाथरस पीड़िता लड़की व परिवार को शीघ्रता से न्याय दिया जाए व परिवार को सुरक्षा प्रदान की जाए। भिवानी के राष्ट्रीय स्तर के खिलाड़ी मनोज यादव को के हत्यारों को शीघ्र गिरफ्तार किया जाए। इस अवसर पर कामरेड विनाेद कुमार, अनिल कुमार, कामरेड ओमप्रकाश, सज्जन कुमार सिंगला, राजेंद्र सिंह तंवर, विनोद सांगा, दलवीर उमरा, संतोष देशवाल, सुरेश सैनी, सूरजभान जटासरा आदि उपस्थित थे।

