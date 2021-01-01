पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस:डीसी ने चुनाव में अपने विवेक से मत का प्रयोग करने की दिलाई शपथ

भिवानी। पंचायत भवन में हुए कार्यक्रम में मौजूद विद्यार्थियों को अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करने की शपथ दिलाते डीसी जयबीर सिंह आर्य। - Dainik Bhaskar
भिवानी। पंचायत भवन में हुए कार्यक्रम में मौजूद विद्यार्थियों को अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करने की शपथ दिलाते डीसी जयबीर सिंह आर्य।
  • पंचायत भवन में हुआ जागरूकता कार्यक्रम

राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस पर पंचायत भवन में सोमवार को चुनाव कार्यालय की ओर से एक जागरूकता कार्यक्रम किया गया। डीसी एवं जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी जयबीर सिंह आर्य ने मुख्यअतिथि के रूप में शिरकत की। डीसी ने कार्यक्रम में मौजूद विद्यार्थियों को अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करने की शपथ दिलाई। उन्होंने मतदान पर आधारित विभिन्न प्रतियोगिताओं में विजेता विद्यार्थियों को पुरस्कार देकर सम्मानित किया।

डीसी ने कहा कि चुनाव मतदान पर निर्भर करता है। चुनाव मेें विशेषकर युवा मतदाताओं को अपने मत का प्रयोग जरूर करना चाहिए। हमें चुनाव में इमानदार और साफ छवि के प्रत्याशी को वोट देना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि चुनाव के समय अधिक से अधिक मतदान के लिए स्वीप जैसे अनेक जागरूकता कार्यक्रम चलाए जाते हैं लेकिन फिर भी कुछ लोग उदासीनता के चलते अपने मत का प्रयोग नहीं करते, जो सही नहीं है।

उन्होंने कहा कि प्रजातंत्र की मजबूती और देश की तरक्की के लिए अधिक से अधिक मतदान जरूरी है। उन्होंने युवाओं से आह्वान किया कि वे आने वाले पंचायत व पंचायत समिति चुनाव में अपने विवेक से निष्पक्ष ढंग से साफ व इमानदारी छवि के प्रत्याशी को वोट दें। कार्यक्रम के दौरान राजकीय कन्या वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय भिवानी, राजकीय कन्या वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय तिगड़ाना, टीआईटी वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय से छात्राओं ने सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों की प्रस्तुति दी। विद्यार्थियों ने भाषण के माध्यम से मतदान के महत्व पर विस्तार से प्रकाश डाला।

इस दौरान मतदान के महत्व पर जिला व खंड स्तर पर आयोजित करवाई गई भाषण, रंगोली, निबंध व क्विज प्रतियोगिताओं में विजेता रहे विद्यार्थियों को डीसी ने सम्मानित किया। उन्हाेंने मतदान में उल्लेखनीय कार्य करने वाले बीएलओ, चुनाव कार्यालय के कर्मचारियों को भी सम्मानित किया। कार्यक्रम का संचालन प्रवक्ता मनोज शर्मा ने किया।

कार्यक्रम में चुनाव तहसीलदार जयबीर सिवाच ने डीसी का स्वागत किया तथा चुनाव कार्यालय द्वारा चलाए जाने वाले वोट बनाने के कार्य पर विस्तार से प्रकाश डाला। इस अवसर पर एसडीएम महेश कुमार, मुख्याध्यापक अशोक शर्मा, एसोसिएट प्रो. राजकुमार शर्मा, प्रवक्ता लक्ष्मण गौड़, प्रवक्ता जसवंती रानी, सतपाल सिंह, चुनाव कानूनगो बबीता, सतीश कुमार व राजपाल, प्रदीप कुमार आदि मौजूद रहे।

