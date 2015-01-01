पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:डीसी ने बाल भवन और केएम स्कूल का निरीक्षण कर लिया सुविधाओं का जायजा

भिवानी2 घंटे पहले
  • जिला रेडक्रॉस सोसायटी और बाल कल्याण परिषद ग्रामीण आजीविका मिशन कार्यालय भी पहुंचे डीसी

डीसी जयबीर सिंह आर्य ने पब्लिक स्कूल बाल भवन, केएम स्कूल, बाल कल्याण परिषद, जिला रेडक्रॉस सोसायटी और राष्ट्रीय ग्रामीण आजीविका मिशन कार्यालय का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने यहां पर मौजूद सुविधाओं का जायजा लिया और मुखियाओं को जरूरी निर्देश दिए। डीसी आर्य सबसे पहले पब्लिक स्कूल बाल भवन पहुंचे।

स्कूल की उप प्राचार्या मंजूसा व निदेशक सीताराम शर्मा ने डीसी को स्कूल में बच्चों व स्टाफ सदस्यों की संख्या के बारे में जानकारी दी। उन्होंने यहां पर सफाई व्यवस्था का जायजा लिया। उन्होंने लैब का भी निरीक्षण किया। डीसी ने निर्देश दिए कि स्कूल परिसर, क्लास रूम के अलावा छत की भी सफाई करवाई जाए ताकि छत पर घास-फूस न उगे। उन्होंने कहा कि सफाई न होने से पूरी इमारत जर्जर हो जाती है। उन्होंने कहा कि स्कूल संचालन में आ रही दिक्कतों को दूर किया जाएगा। उन्होंने निर्देश दिए कि आगामी सप्ताह में स्कूल प्रबंधन समिति की बैठक आयोजित की जाएगी, जिसमें स्कूल संचालन में विस्तार से चर्चा की जाएगी।

इसके पश्चात डीसी बाल कल्याण परिषद में पहुंचे। यहां पर जिला बाल कल्याण अधिकारी सोमदत्त खुंडिया ने डीसी को यहां पर बच्चों को दिए जा रहे प्रशिक्षण के बारे में विस्तार से जानकारी दी। डीसी ने स्वीमिंग पूल का भी जायजा लिया। उन्होंने इसके संचालन के बारे में जानकारी ली। उन्होंने यहां पर चलाए जा रहे ताईक्वांडो प्रशिक्षण केंद्र व कंप्यूटर सेंटर व डे-केयर सेंटर के बारे में भी जानकारी ली। डीसी ने निर्देश दिए कि बाल कल्याण परिषद के तहत कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए पूरा एहतियात बरतते हुए गतिविधियां जारी रखें। बच्चों को सभी प्रकार की जरूरी सुविधाएं मुहैया करवाएं।

उन्होंने जिला रेडक्रॉस सोसायटी का भी निरीक्षण किया और यहां पर प्रदान की जाने वाली सुविधाओं के बारे में जानकारी ली। डीसी ने निर्देश दिए कि दिव्यांग जनों को सरकार द्वारा प्रदान की जाने वाली सहायता को हर संभव मुहैया करवाएं। उन्होंने निर्देश दिए कि दिव्यांगों को कृत्रिम उपकरण मुहैया करवाने व पात्रों का बीमा करवाने के लिए ब्लॉक स्तर पर शिविर लगाए जाएं।

उन्होंने कहा कि दिव्यांगों को उनको प्रदान की जाने वाली सरकारी मदद की जानकारी दी जाए ताकि उनको किसी प्रकार की परेशानी का सामना न करना पड़े। डीसी ने राष्ट्रीय ग्रामीण आजीविका मिशन कार्यालय का भी निरीक्षण किया। उसके पश्चात डीसी आर्य हांसी गेट स्थित केएम स्कूल में पहुंचे। यहां पर स्कूल प्राचार्या रेनू सैनी ने डीसी को स्कूल की गतिविधियों के बारे में विस्तार से जानकारी दी। डीसी ने स्कूल परिसर, क्लासरूम, सभागार और खेल मैदान का भी निरीक्षण किया।

