पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पर्यावरण सुरक्षा:डीसी ने वैश्य महाविद्यालय में किया पौधारोपण, कॉलेज ने 2 लाख कोविड राहत कोष में

भिवानी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

डीसी जयबीर सिंह आर्य ने कहा कि वर्तमान समय में पर्यावरण प्रदूषण बढ़ता जा रहा है। हवा इतनी प्रदूषित हो गई है कि हमारा सांस लेना भी दूभर हो रहा है। ऐसे में पर्यावरण को बचाने के लिए अधिक से अधिक पौधे लगाने होंगे। डीसी मंगलवार को वैश्य महाविद्यालय में पौधारोपण करने के पश्चात उपस्थित जनों को संबोधित कर रहे थे। कार्यक्रम के दौरान कॉलेज प्रबंधन समिति व स्टाफ सदस्यों ने कोविड-19 महामारी के बचाव के लिए डीसी को दो लाख रुपये का चैक भेंट किया।

डीसी ने कहा कि पर्यावरण को बचाना हम सभी की जिम्मेदारी बनती है। उन्होंने कहा कि हम अपनी भौतिक जरूरतों को पूरा करने के लिए पेड़ों की कटाई करते हैं, लेकिन उससे अधिक संख्या में पौधारोपण करना भी जरूरी है। उन्होंने कहा कि पर्यावरण संरक्षण के लिए फरवरी 2021 में शहर में पौधारोपण का एक बड़ा अभियान चलाया जाएगा जोकि एक नया रिकार्ड कायम होगा, इसकी रूपरेखा तैयार की जा रही है। वैश्य महाविद्यालय द्वारा आयोजित पौधारोपण का कार्यक्रम इसी कड़ी में एक शुरूआत है। उन्होंने विद्यार्थियों से आह्वान किया कि वे अपने परिजनों के नाम पौधारोपण करें और उनकी देखभाल भी करें। उन्होंने कहा कि यदि कहीं पर कोविड-19 से पीड़ित मरीज के आसपास पटाखे चलाते हैं तो पीड़ित व्यक्ति जिलाधीश की अदालत में दावा डाल सकता है।

जिलाधीश द्वारा उसे मुआवजा दिलवाया जाएगा। उन्होंने युवाओं से विवाह व नए साल पर पटाखे नहीं चलाने का आह्वान किया। डीसी ने कहा कि वैश्य महाविद्यालय देश की आजादी से पहले का कॉलेज है, जिसका शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में बहुत बड़ा योगदान है। यहां से बहुत बड़े राजनेता, शिक्षाविद् व समाजसेवी निकले हैं जिनका अपना एक नाम है। कार्यक्रम के दौरान कॉलेेज प्राचार्या डॉ. सुधा चौहान ने कॉलेज की गतिविधियों पर विस्तार से प्रकाश डाला। कार्यक्रम को वैश्य महाविद्यालय ट्रस्ट के अध्यक्ष शिवरत्न गुप्ता ने भी संबोधित किया। एनसीसी प्रभारी डॉ. अनिल तंवर ने सभी की सराहना की। कार्यक्रम में उद्योगपति एवं समाजसेवी सुरेंद्र टीटू गेस्ट ऑफ ऑनर के रूप में मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें