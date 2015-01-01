पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अलर्ट:तीन कोरोना संक्रमितों की मौत, 23 नए मरीज मिले पहली बार एक दिन में रिकॉर्ड 2244 सैंपल लिए

भिवानी2 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में संक्रमण से 133 मौतें, ज्यादातर पहले से बीमार थे

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण अभी भी बुजुर्ग व पहले से गंभीर बीमारियों से ग्रस्त लोगों के लिए जान लेवा बना हुआ है। मंगलवार को तीन और संक्रमितों की मौत हो गई। मृतक पहले से ही कैंसर, सांस व गुर्दे की बीमारियों से ग्रस्त थे। जिले में अब तक 133 संक्रमितों की मौत हो चुकी है, जबकि 23 नए केस मिलने से जिले में संक्रमण का आंकड़ा 6091 पर पहुंच गया है।

गिगनाऊ के 40 वर्षीय संक्रमित रमेश कुमार तीन साल से कैंसर से पीड़ित थे। वर्ष 2018 में उनका ऑपरेशन भी हुआ था। 4 दिसंबर को उन्हें सीएचसी लोहारू में भर्ती करवाया गया था। जहां कोविड रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव मिली थी। इसके बाद उन्हें सिविल अस्पताल भिवानी रेफर कर दिया गया था। 8 दिसंबर को उन्हें हिसार के एक निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया था। मंगलवार को उन्हाेंने दम तोड़ दिया। गुढा सिवानी की 75 वर्षीय संक्रमित महिला की मौत हो गई।

उसकी दिमागी हालत कमजोर थी। उन्हें दस्त व सांस की भी दिक्कत थी। परिजन उन्हें 5 दिसंबर को सिवानी के एक प्राइवेट अस्पताल में लेकर गए। स्वास्थ्य में कोई सुधार नहीं हुआ तो हिसार के निजी अस्पताल में लेकर गए जहां कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव मिली। महिला ने 14 दिसंबर को दम तोड़ दिया। कलाली के 60 वर्षीय संक्रमित महिला ममता गुर्दे की बीमारी से ग्रस्त थी। 8 दिसंबर को महिला को हिसार के महात्मा गांधी अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया था। जहां कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव मिली। 12 दिसंबर को उसे अग्रोहा मेडिल कॉलेज में रेफर किया गया, सोमवार को उसकी मौत हाे गई।

यहां मिले संक्रमित

मंगलवार को मानहेरू व गुरेरां दो-दो संक्रमित मरीज मिले हैं। जबकि दांग कलां, थिलोड़, तिगड़ाना के एक-एक संक्रमित समेत 23 नए मरीज मिले हैं। जबकि 20 मरीज ठीक हुए हैं। अभी तक 5804 मरीज स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। जिले में फिलहाल 154 एक्टिव मरीज हैं। विभाग ने सैंपलिंग अभियान तेज कर दिया है। मंगलवार को रिकाॅर्ड 2244 लोगों के सैंपल लिए हैं।

नियमों का पालन करें

सैंपलिंग अभियान को और तेज किया गया। पहली बार 1 दिन में रिकाॅर्ड 2244 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए हैं। संक्रमण से 3 और मरीजों की मौत हुई है। लोगों से सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग व मास्क की पालना करने की अपील की गई है। संक्रमण रोकने के लिए प्रशासन व स्वास्थ्य विभाग की एडवाइजरी की पालना करना जरूरी है।'' डॉ. सपना गहलावत, सीएमओ

