सख्त कार्रवाई की मांग:दादरी पोस्ट ऑफिस में कर्मचारी पर हमले के विरोध में किया प्रदर्शन

भिवानीएक घंटा पहले
शहर के घंटाघर स्थित मुख्य डाकघर कार्यालय के सामने ऑल इंडिया पोस्टल इम्प्लाइज यूनियन व डाकघर से जुड़े हुए कर्मचारियों ने विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। यह विरोध प्रदर्शन दादरी में डाकघर कर्मचारी पर जानलेवा हमला के विरोध में किया। पोस्ट ऑफिस में कर्मचारियों ने सरकार व पुलिस प्रशासन से मांग की है कि दादरी पोस्ट ऑफिस में राजीव जुगलाल कर्मचारी पर जो जानलेवा हमला किया गया है। उन्होंने मांग की कि हमलावर को जल्द से जल्द पकड़ने का काम करें नहीं तो डाकघर कर्मचारी विरोध प्रदर्शन को उतारू होंगे।

ऑल इंडिया पोस्टल इम्प्लाइज यूनियन के सचिव कालू पहलवान व पोस्टमास्टर गुरुदयाल ने कहा कि यदि हमलावर नहीं पकड़ा गया तो भिवानी के डाकघर में हड़ताल कर कामकाज बंद कर दिया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि इस प्रकार के हमले डाकघर के कर्मचारी बर्दाश्त नहीं करेंगे।

जहां एक तरफ कोविड-19 चलते हुए डाकघर के कर्मचारी जनता को सेवा देने का काम कर रहे हैं और दूसरी ओर इस प्रकार से कर्मचारियों पर जानलेवा हमला किया जाता है जिसकी वे निंदा व्यक्त करते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि जल्द हमलावरों को गिरफ्तार किया जाए नहीं तो आने वाले समय में डाकघर के कर्मचारी प्रदेश में विरोध प्रदर्शन करेंगे। इस अवसर पर कालू पहलवान, गुरुदयाल, रतनलाल, दयाराम, संजीव परमार, कृष्ण, सुनील, कुलदीप, मनजीत, हैप्पी, अनिल आदि माैजूद रहे।

