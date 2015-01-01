पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोष:एमबीबीएस व पीजी कोर्सों में फीस बढ़ोतरी के खिलाफ सुरेंद्र सिंह मेमोरियल पार्क से डीसी आॅफिस तक प्रदर्शन

भिवानी
मार्क्सवादी जिला कमेटी ने एमबीबीएस व पीजी कोर्सों में भारी फीस बढ़ोतरी के खिलाफ सुरेन्द्र सिंह मेमोरियल पार्क से डीसी कार्यालय तक प्रदर्शन कर मुख्यमंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन भेजा। प्रदर्शन की अध्यक्षता किसान नेता करतार ग्रेवाल व सज्जन सिंगला ने की। माकपा नेताओं ने कहा कि इन जमा करवाए जाने वाले बॉन्ड में पहले साल की फीस अब 80 हजार रुपये, द्वितीय वर्ष 88 हजार, तीसरे वर्ष 96 और अंतिम वर्ष की फीस 1,64,680 रुपये इसी सत्र से होगी।

इसी तरह पीजी कोर्स का शुल्क प्रथम वर्ष में बढ़ाकर 1.25 लाख रुपये कर दिया गया है। द्वितीय वर्ष के लिए 1.50 लाख रुपये और तीसरे वर्ष के लिए 1.75 लाख रुपये, इसे अगले सत्र से लागू किया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि बॉन्ड के रूप में सरकार हर साल 10 लाख रुपये की व्यवस्था करेगी। चार साल में कुल 40 लाख (जेब से 3,71,280) और बाकी का कर्ज होगा। लोन पर 6 प्रतिशत ब्याज लगभग 15 लाख होगा। परिणामस्वरूप विद्यार्थी को लगभग 55 लाख का भुगतान करना होगा।

पास होने के बाद अगर उसे हरियाणा सरकार की नौकरी मिल जाती है। सरकार बांड की किस्तों का भुगतान करती है लेकिन सरकार हर पास को नौकरी देने के लिए बाध्य नहीं है। फिर पास आउट डॉक्टर को सात साल में एक साल के बाद वापस भुगतान करना होगा। एमबीबीएस छात्र की फीस में इतनी बड़ी वृद्धि से छात्र के परिवार पर बड़ा आर्थिक बोझ पड़ेगा।

उन्होंने कहा कि एससी, बीसी एवं अन्य गरीब श्रेणी के आरक्षित छात्रों पर भी यह फीस बढ़ोतरी ज्यों की त्यों थोप दी गई है। इसके विपरीत एनआरआई उम्मीदवारों के लिए कोई बढ़ोतरी नहीं की गई। माकपा ने मांग करते हुए कहा है कि एमबीबीएस कोर्स और पीजी पाठ्यक्रमों की फीस बढ़ाने के इस आदेश को तुरंत वापस लिया जाए। पार्टी ने जनता के सभी संगठनों से आग्रह किया है कि वे सरकार की मेडिकल कॉलेजों में फीस वृद्धि का विरोध करने के लिए आगे आएं। इस अवसर पर राममेहर सिंह, अनिल कुमार, सुखदेव पालवास, करतार ग्रेवाल,रामफल देशवाल, मा.वजीर सिंह, महिला नेत्री सन्तोष, बिमला, महाबीर चांग, आजाद सिवाच आदि मौजूद थे।

