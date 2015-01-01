पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अधिकारियों को दिशा-निर्देश:स्थानीय शहरी निकाय के निदेशक ने वीसी के जरिये की कार्यों की समीक्षा

भिवानी21 मिनट पहले
स्थानीय शहरी निकाय के निदेशक अशोक कुमार मीणा ने बुधवार को वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंस के माध्यम से नगर परिषद और नगर पालिका के अधिकारियों के साथ स्व निधि योजना, एनयूएलएम, प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स, सॉलिड वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट, एनजीटी के निर्देशों बारे में विस्तार से समीक्षा की। उन्होंने अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि वे सरकार द्वारा समय-समय पर दिए जाने वाले निर्देशों की पालना सुनिश्चित करें।

वीसी के दौरान डीसी जयबीर सिंह आर्य ने अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि वे सीएम विंडो पोर्टल पर आने वाली शिकायतों का निर्धारित समयावधि में निपटारा करें। समस्या का निपटारा करने के बाद पोर्टल को अपडेट करें। उन्होंने कहा कि गृहकर की रिकवरी के लिए योजनाबद्ध तरीके से काम किया जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि एनजीटी के आदेशों की पालना सुनिश्चित की जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि शहर की स्वच्छता के लिए डोर-टू डोर नियमित रूप से कचरा कलेक्शन किया जाए।

उन्होंने कहा कि डंपिंग प्वाइंट वाले स्थानों पर सफाई का विशेष ध्यान रखा जाए। इसके साथ ही लोगों को समझाएं कि वे जगह-जगह कचरा न फेंके। डीसी आर्य ने एनयूएलएम के कर्मचारियों को निर्देश दिए कि वे स्व निधि योजना के तहत अधिक से अधिक स्ट्रीट वेंडर को लाभ दिलाएं और पात्र व्यक्तियों को व्यक्तिगत रूप से ऋण सहायता मुहैया करवाएं ताकि वे कोई कार्य शुरू कर अपना रोजगार चला सकेंं।

इस दौरान एनयूएलएम से जिला प्रबंधक ज्योति पांचाल ने बताया कि स्व निधि योजना के तहत विशेष शिविर भी लगाए गए हैं, जिनमें स्ट्रीट वेंडर से आवेदन आमंत्रित किए गए थे। उन्होंने बताया कि अब तक भिवानी से 438 आवेदन आए हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि पात्र व्यक्तियों को 10-10 हजार रुपये की ऋण सहायता मुहैया करवाई जा रही है। इसके अलावा स्व रोजगार योजना के तहत भी पात्र व्यक्तियों को बैंक के माध्यम से दो-दो लाख रुपये की ऋण सहायता मुहैया करवाई जा रही है।

