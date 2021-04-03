पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिला प्रशासन को मिला स्वच्छता सम्मान-पुरस्कार:शौच मुक्त अभियान में प्रथम पायदान के 20 जिलों में शामिल हुआ जिला

स्वच्छ भारत मिशन ग्रामीण के तहत भिवानी जिला खुले में शौच मुक्त करने के अभियान में देश के प्रथम पायदान के 20 जिलों में शामिल होने पर केंद्रीय जल शक्ति मंत्रालय ने जिला प्रशासन को सम्मान-पुरस्कार भेजा है। इसके लिए डीसी जयबीर सिंह आर्य ने गुरुवार को स्वच्छ भारत मिशन की पूरी टीम के कार्य की सराहना की है।

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के आह्वान पर स्वच्छ भारत मिशन अभियान के तहत देशभर में गांवों में स्वच्छता के लिए खुले में शौच मुक्त अभियान शुरू किया गया था। इसी के चलते जिला भिवानी में दो अक्टूबर 2014 से खुले में शौच मुक्त के लिए अभियान शुरु किया गया था। इसके तहत ग्राम पंचायतों, जन-प्रतिनिधियों के साथ-साथ आमजन व विद्यार्थियों द्वारा जागरूकता कार्यक्रम आयोजित किए गए थे। भिवानी ने देश के 718 जिलों में अव्वल 20 जिलों में स्थान मिला।

अप्रैल 2020 से शुरु हो चुका है ओडीएफ प्लस अभियान

डीसी ने बताया कि एक अप्रैल 2020 से स्वच्छ भारत मिशन का दूसरा चरण ओडीएफ प्लस शुरु हो चुका है। इसके तहत प्रत्येक ग्राम पंचायत में ठोस एवं तरल कचरा प्रबंधन की व्यवस्था की जानी है। इसके लिए जिले में 55 ग्राम पंचायतों में डोर-टू डोर कचरे का उठान शुरु हो चुका है। 45 ग्राम पंचायतों के लिए वर्क ऑर्डर जारी हो चुके हैं। इसके अलावा 13 ग्राम पंचायतों के टेंडर हो चुके हैं। प्रथम चरण में जिला के 304 ग्राम पंचायतों में से 113 गांव शामिल किए गए हैं। डोर-टू डोर कचरा उठान में प्रथम चरण सबसे अधिक गांव शामिल करने वाला भिवानी प्रदेश का पहला जिला है।

स्वच्छता में जिले को अब तक मिल चुके हैंं ये सम्मान

फरवरी 2017 में जिला को खुले में शौचमुक्त घोषित करने पर भारत सरकार द्वारा सम्मानित किया गया।

वर्ष 2018 में दूसरे चरण में स्वच्छता दर्पण में जिला को राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर पहला स्थान मिला।

वर्ष 2018 में ही स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण ग्रामीण में राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार मिला।

वर्ष 2018 में विश्व शौचालय दिवस पर देशभर में 14 वीं व राज्य में पहला स्थान पाया।

स्वच्छता दर्पण 2019 में देशभर में चौथा रैंक व राज्य में दूसरा रैंक हासिल किया।

स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण ग्रामीण 2019 में राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर 8 वीं और राज्य में पहला स्थान हासिल किया।

वर्ष 2019 में खुले में शौचमुक्त करने के अभियान में भिवानी को पेयजल एवं स्वच्छता मंत्रालय भारत सरकार ने सम्मानित किया।

