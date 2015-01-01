पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

योग शिविर:समग्र शिक्षा के डीपीसी नरेश महता ने किया औचक निरीक्षण

भिवानी17 मिनट पहले
सेठ किरोड़ीमल राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय में चल रहे शारीरिक शिक्षकों के योग कैंप का डीपीसी नरेश महता व समग्र शिक्षा के लेखाधिकारी रविदत्त जांगड़ा ने निरीक्षण कर योग के बारे में जानकारी ली। उन्होंने शारीरिक शिक्षकों के खाने को भी चेक किया इसके साथ ही उन्होंने आसपास की साफ सफाई को भी जांचा। उन्होंने कहा कि हरियाणा सरकार द्वारा योग शिक्षा को बढ़ावा दिया जा रहा है।

पीटीआई व डीपीई को योग अभ्यास के द्वारा ही हम स्वयं व समाज को स्वस्थ रखा जा सकता है। इस अवसर पर लेघां पीठ के महाराज बाबा राजनाथ ने अपने शिष्यों के साथ योग क्रियाएं की व उनके बारे में बताया। बुधवार को चौथे दिन भी योग ट्रेनरों ने पीटीआई डीपीई को योग प्राणायाम सिखाए। एपीसी सुनीता यादव ने बताया कि पीटीआई व डीपीई योग शिविर में अच्छी रूचि दिखा रहे हैं व अपने शरीर को सुदृढ़ बना रहे हैं।

हम सबको प्रतिदिन योग व प्राणायाम करना चाहिए जिससे कि शरीर में आलस्य नहीं रहेगा और हमारा मन काम के प्रति सचेत रहेगा। एपीसी सुनीता यादव ने बताया कि कैंप के कोऑर्डिनेटर डाॅ. राजकुमार के सहयोग से मुख्य योग शिक्षक गजानंद कौशिक, मनोज कुमार व सहयोग शिक्षक संदीप योगी व कर्ण द्वारा सुबह योगिक क्रियाएं सूक्ष्म अभ्यास, आसन, ताडासन, कटीचक्रासन, तिकोणासन, पादहस्तासन, आंखों की क्रियाएं, मंत्रों के साथ संगीतमय सूर्य नमस्कार आदि आसन करके दिखाए।

डाॅ. निशा ने उपस्थित शारीरिक शिक्षकों को रोग व चिकित्सा, उदर रोग, पीलिया, स्त्रियों से संबंधित रोग के बारे में बताया। संदीप योगी ने मुडाबंद प्राणायाम श्वासन व मनोज ने रोग एवं योग चिकित्सा के बारे में बताया। डाॅ. राजकुमार वैद्य द्वारा भी स्वास्थ्य और रसाहार, किशोरमय भावनाएं व समायोजन के बारे में जानकारी दी।

