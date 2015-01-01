पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अनोखी स्पर्धा:सरल में कल होगी चूरमा खाओ प्रतियोगिता, देशी घी और ड्राइफ्रूट डालकर ऊखल में किया जाएगा तैयार

ताेशाम2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
तोशाम. देसी घी का चूरमा प्रतियोगिता के लिए ऊखल को साफ करते ग्रामीण।
  • 1 क्विंटल से अधिक चूरमा बनेगा, त्रिपुरा के युवक समेत प्रदेश से 36 एंट्री

सरल में 15 दिसम्बर को होने वाली चूरमा खाओ प्रतियोगिता क्षेत्र में चर्चा का विषय बनी हुई है। प्रतियोगिता के लिए घर में तैयार शुद्ध देशी घी से करीबन एक क्विंटल से अधिक चूरमा तैयार किया जाएगा। ड्राई फ्रूट व देशी घी का यह चूरमा ऊखल में तैयार किया जाएगा।

जन कल्याण संगठन सरल की ओर से हवलदार स्व. प्रताप सिंह सूरा की याद में होने वाली इस प्रतियोगिता में कई कलाकार अपनी प्रतिभा का प्रदर्शन करने पहुंच रहे हैं वहीं रक्तदान शिविर भी लगाया जा रहा है। प्रतियोगिता के आयोजक सुनील सूरा का कहना है कि इस अनोखी प्रतियोगिता के पीछे उनका उद्देश्य हरियाणवी संस्कृति व देसी खानपान को बढ़ावा देना है। देसी घी का चूरमा हरियाणा की पहचान है। गांवों में आज भी तीज-त्योहार पर लोग चूरमा खाना पसंद करते हैं, इसलिए वे चूरमा खाओ प्रतियोगिता कर रहे हैं। आयोजक ने बताया कि विशेषज्ञों की देखरेख में शुद्धता के साथ चूरमा बनवाया जाएगा।

इस तरह मन में आया प्रातियोगिता का विचार
प्रतियाेगिता के आयोजक सुनील सूरा बताते हैं कि इसी साल दिवाली पर्व पर पिपली में चूरमा खाओ प्रातियोगिता का आयोजन किया गया था। मैं भी वहीं था। मेरे दोस्त आशीष दहिया ने बताया कि आज के युवा वर्ग की पहली पसंद फास्ट फूड बनते जा रहे हैं। इससे जहां उनकी शारीरिक क्षमता कम हाेती जा रही है वहीं हरियाणवीं संस्कृति या खान पान पर भी नकारात्मक प्रभाव पड़ता जा रहा है। हमें युवाओं काे हरियाणवीं खान पान व संस्कृति की तरफ युवाओं काे जागरूक करने के लिए समय समय पर इनसे संबंधित आयोजन करते रहने चाहिए। इसलिए यह आयोजन किया जा रहा है।

ये होंगे इनाम
​​​प्रतियाेगिता के लिए प्रदेश भर से तीन दर्जन लाेगाें की एंट्री मिल चुकी है। एक एंट्री ताे त्रिपुरा के युवक की पहुुंंची है। प्रातियोगिता में पहला स्थान पाने वाले को 31 सौ, दूसरा स्थान पाने वाले को 21 सौ व तीसरा स्थान पाने वाले को 11 सौ रुपये इनाम स्वरूप दिए जाएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें