लोगों में रोष:सेक्टर-13 के कम्युनिटी सेंटर में बिजली पानी व टॉयलेट व्यवस्था ठप

भिवानी2 घंटे पहले
हुडा सेक्टर-13 के कम्युनिटी सेंटर में बिजली, पानी, शौचालय आदि की व्यवस्था न हाेने पर सेक्टरवासियों ने राेष जताया और इस संबंध में जब सीनियर सिटीजन क्लब के पदाधिकारी व हुडा वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन के प्रधान विजय पंचगांवा ने संबंधित ठेकेदार से संपर्क किया ताे ठेकेदार ने दुर्व्यवहार किया। इसके विरोध में सेक्टरवासी पुलिस चौकी पहुंचे और ठेकेदार के खिलाफ शिकायत देकर कार्रवाई की मांग की।

सेक्टर-13 में हुडा प्रशासन ने वर्षों पहले कम्युनिटी सेंटर का निर्माण करवाया था। जिसमें सेक्टरवासी शादी समारोह व हर सुख दु:ख में सेंटर का उपयोग करते हैं। मौजूदा समय में कम्युनिटी सेंटर में सुविधाओं के नाम पर कुछ भी नहीं है। कम्युनिटी सेंटर में लाइट व पानी की व्यवस्था भी नहीं है। शौचालयों में बने फर्श टूट चुके हैं। चारों तरफ गंदगी पड़ी हुई है। वाॅश बेसिन टूटे हुए हैं तथा टोंंटियां भी गायब है। यहां तक कि शौचालय से एग्जॉस्ट फैन भी गायब है।

सभी सीवर बंद पड़े हुए हैं। हुडा वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन के प्रधान व वार्ड पार्षद विजय पंचगांवा ने बताया कि सीनियर सिटीजन क्लब के पदाधिकारी व नागरिक कई बार सफाई ठेकेदार को इस स्थिति से अवगत करवा चुके हैं लेकिन ठेकेदार इस तरफ कोई ध्यान नहीं दे रहा हैं। उससे बात करने पर वह गलत व्यवहार करता है। नप के पूर्व चेयरमैन विजय पंचगांवा ने बताया कि गुरुवार को समस्या को लेकर जब ठेकेदार से बात की तो उसने गलत व्यवहार किया।

इसके चलते विजय पंचगांवा सीनियर सिटीजन क्लब के पदाधिकारी व सेक्टर वासियों के साथ सेक्टर-13 स्थित पुलिस चौकी पहुंचे और ठेकेदार के गलत व्यवहार को लेकर शिकायत दी। इस पर पुलिस अधिकारी ने शिकायतकर्ताओं को आश्वासन दिया कि मामले की रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर ठेकेदार के खिलाफ उचित कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इस मौके पर विजय पंचगांवा के अलावा सीनियर सिटीजन क्लब के पी पोपली, एडवोकेट अविनाश सरदाना, अनिल अरोड़ा, मामन चंद्र अग्रवाल व चिरंजी लाल सांवरिया मौजूद थे।

