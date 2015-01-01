पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यकर्ता सम्मेलन:26 की राष्ट्रव्यापी हड़ताल में भाग लेंगे कर्मचारी: नरेंद्र

भिवानीएक घंटा पहले
सर्व कर्मचारी संघ हरियाणा के आह्वान जिलास्तरीय कार्यकर्ता सम्मेलन संघ कार्यालय में किया गया। सम्मेलन की अध्यक्षता जिला वरिष्ठ उप प्रधान नरेंद्र दिनोद तथा मंच संचालन जिला सचिव सूरजभान जटासरा ने किया। मुख्य वक्ता के रूप में मा. जगरोशन राज्य उप प्रधान सर्व कर्मचारी संघ ने अपने विचार रखे। नरेंद्र दिनोद ने कहा कि 26 नवंबर को राष्ट्रव्यापी हड़ताल को लेकर कर्मचारियों में खासा जोश है तथा जिले के सभी विभागों में हजारों कर्मचारी हड़ताल पर रहेंगे।

केंद्र व प्रदेश की सरकार किसान, मजदूर, कर्मचारी विरोधी फैसले ले रही है। कोरोना महामारी के संकट में सरकार अवसर के रूप में रेलवे, एलआईसी सहित सभी सरकारी विभागों को अपने पूंजीपति मित्रों को देना चाहती है। 1983 पीटीआई अध्यापकों सहित कलां अध्यापक व ग्रुप डी के कर्मचारियों को घर बैठाने की तैयारी जोरों पर हैं। 55 साल आयु व 30 साल की नौकरी का फरमान जारी कर कर्मचारियों को घर का रास्ता दिखाने की तैयारी चल रही है।

देश व प्रदेश में बेरोजगारों की फौज खड़ी हो गई है, लेकिन केंद्र व राज्य सरकारें उनको रोजगार उपलब्ध करवाने में नाकाम साबित हो रही हैं। कच्चे कर्मचारियों को नियमित करना तो दूर उनकी भी छंटनी की जा रही है। मा. जगरोशन ने बताया कि सत्ता पक्ष व विपक्ष के सांसद, विधायक को पुरानी पेंशन का लाभ दिया जाता है तो 30 साल की सेवा करने वाले कर्मचारी को भी पुरानी पेंशन का लाभ दिया जाना चाहिए।

जनसंख्या के हिसाब से सरकारी विभागों में नए पद सृजित करके बेरोजगार युवाओं को सरकारी नौकरियां दी जाएं अन्यथा सरकार की जनविरोधी नीतियों को लेकर पूरे प्रदेश में सभी ट्रेड यूनियनों के आह्वान पर 26 नवंबर को तमाम कच्चा, पक्का कर्मचारी राष्ट्रव्यापी हडताल में शामिल होगा। इस अवसर पर राजकुमार, अनिल लोहिया, अनिल नागर, नंदकिशोर, सत्यवीर स्वामी, राज कुमार चांग, राकेश मलिक, लोकेश, सतीश पंघाल, जसवंत सिंह आदि उपस्थित थे।

