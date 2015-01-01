पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सम्मान:रोडवेज में उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वाले कर्मचारियों को किया सम्मानित

भिवानीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

हरियाणा राज्य परिवहन के डिपो में कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया, जिसमें सांसद धर्मबीर सिंह और डीसी जयबीर सिंह आर्य ने रोडवेज डिपो में उल्लेखनीय कार्य करने वाले कर्मचारियों को शुक्रवार काे सम्मानित किया। कार्यक्रम में डिपो की तरफ से 10 चालकों, 10 परिचालकों, पांच कर्मशाला में कर्मचारियों, पांच कार्यशाखा व भिन्न बस स्टैंड डिपो पर कार्य करने वाले कर्मचारियों को सम्मानित किया गया।

कार्यक्रम दो चरणों में आयोजित किया गया। एक कार्यक्रम में सांसद धर्मबीर सिंह ने और दूसरे चरण में डीसी जयबीर सिंह ने कर्मचारियों को सम्मानित किया। इस दौरान सांसद ने कहा कि उल्लेखनीय कार्य करने वाले कर्मचारियों का सम्मान करने से अन्य कर्मचारियों में बेहतर ढंग से कार्य करने की प्रेरणा मिलती है। उन्होंने कहा कि कर्मचारियाें में भी अच्छा कार्य करने की प्रतिस्पर्धा होनी चाहिए।

जिससे कि आमजन को बेहतर सेवाएं मिले। इस दौरान डिपो महाप्रबंधक गुलाब सिंह दुहन ने बताया कि भिवानी डिपो की पिछले वर्ष की तुलना में प्रति किलाेमीटर 08.81 रुपये अधिक आय हुई है जो प्रदेशभर में दूसरे स्थान पर रही है। डीसी आर्य ने कहा कि सरकार द्वारा यह साल सुशासन वर्ष के रूप में मनाया जा रहा है। सरकार का प्रमुख लक्ष्य नागरिकों को पारदर्शिता के साथ बेहतर सेवाएं देना है। इस अवसर पर यातायात प्रबंधक भरत सिंह परमार, कार्य प्रबंधक रविश हुड्डा, कार्य निरीक्षक सुरेश कुमार, उप केंद्र तोशाम के संस्थान प्रबंधक रामफल टाला सहित अनेक रोडवेज कर्मचारी मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें