सरकार के खिलाफ रोष:वेतन न मिलने के कारण कर्मचारी काली दिवाली मनाने को होंगे मजबूर

भिवानीएक घंटा पहले
वेतन न मिलने के कारण टूरिज्म व अन्य कई विभागों के कर्मचारी काली दीपावली मनाने पर मजबूर होंगे। जिसके कारण इन विभागों के कर्मचारियों और उसके परिजनों में सरकार व अफसरशाही के खिलाफ आक्रोश है। सर्व कर्मचारी संघ ने सीएम को ट्वीट कर मामले में हस्तक्षेप कर दीपावली से पहले बकाया वेतन देना सुनिश्चत करने की मांग की है।

हरियाणा टूरिज्म के कर्मचारियों का कहना है कि टूरिज्म के करीब एक हजार कर्मचारियोंं को पिछले चार-पांच माह से वेतन नहीं मिल पा रहा। ऑनलाइन ट्रांसफर में दूर दराज स्थानांतरित शिक्षा विभाग लिपिकों को स्टे उपरांत पूर्व स्थानों पर कार्य ग्रहण करने के बाद अभी तक वेतन नहीं मिला है।

सर्व कर्मचारी संघ हरियाणा संबंधित ऑल इंडिया स्टेट गवर्नमेंट इम्प्लाइज फेडरेशन राज्य ऑडिटर सुभाष कौशिक, जिलाध्यक्ष मा. सुखदर्शन सरोहा, कोषाध्यक्ष धर्मबीर भाटी ने बताया कि कोरोना में टूरिज्म के होटलों में कोरोना योद्धा कहे जाने वाले मेडिकल व पैरा मेडिकल स्टाफ ठहराया हुआ है और कर्मचारी अपनी जान जोखिम में डालकर उनकी सेवा में जुटे हुए हैं, लेकिन सरकार ने इनके वेतन का भुगतान नहीं किया है।

उन्हाेंने कहा कि मेवात मॉडल स्कूलों के करीब 500 अध्यापक व गैर शिक्षक कर्मियों को भी गत चार-पांच माह से वेतन नहीं मिला है। इसी प्रकार महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग में कार्यरत हजारों आईसीडीएस सुपरवाइजरों को तीन-चार माह से वेतन नहीं मिला है। इसके साथ ही अन्य विभागों में ठेके पर कार्यरत कर्मचारियों भी वेतन नहीं मिला है। सकसं ने वेतन न मिलने पर नाराजगी जताई है।

