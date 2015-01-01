पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम अपडेट:काेल्ड वेव के बीच आज से खुलेंगे स्कूल हेल्थ सर्टिफिकेट के साथ ही मिलेगी एंट्री

भिवानी2 दिन पहले
भिवानी। रविवार सुबह 8 बजे छाई गहरी धुंध के बीच पतराम गेट क्षेत्र से लोहारू रोड की ओर जाते वाहन।
  • 20 दिसंबर को एक और पश्चिमी विक्षोभ दिखा सकता है असर, 21 से खुलेंगे 9वीं-11वीं के लिए स्कूल
  • रोजाना तीन घंटे लगेंगी 10वीं और 12वीं की कक्षाएं

पहाड़ों पर हो रही बर्फबारी और पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के चलते मौसम लगातार बदल रहा है। पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के असर से पहाड़ों पर जहां भारी बर्फबारी हुई है, वहीं मैदानी इलाकों में हल्की बारिश हुई। दो दिन से पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण सर्दी का असर ज्यादा बन रहा है। इससे भिवानी में न्यूनतम पारा 1.7 डिग्री की गिरावट के साथ 6.7 डिग्री पर आ गया।

इस सीजन में पहली बार काेल्ड वेव चली। दिन में हवाओं की गति 6 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटा रही। 14 दिसंबर को सुबह भी धुंध गहरा सकती है। वहीं 20 दिसंबर को एक और पश्चिमी विक्षोभ असर दिखा सकता है। इससे पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी के साथ ही मैदानों में कड़ाके की ठंड शुरू होगी। रविवार को धुंध के चलते हाइवे व सरकुलर रोड पर दृश्यता 25-30 मीटर रहने से वाहन चालकों को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ा।

बीती रात तेज हवाओं के साथ रविवार सुबह दूसरी बार गहरी धुंध का आगाज हुआ, दिन में भी बादल छाए रहे। रविवार को अधिकतम तापमान 17 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया, जबकि न्यूनतम तापमान 1.7 डिग्री की गिरावट के साथ 6.7 डिग्री पर रहा। इन दिनाें सामान्यत: अधिकतम तापमान 24 डिग्री, न्यूनतम तापमान 7 डिग्री रहता है। बीते साल 13 दिसंबर काे अधिकतम तापमान 18 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 13 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकॉर्ड किया गया था। अब सोमवार सुबह धुंध छाने के आसार बने हुए हैं।

एचएयू के कृषि मौसम विज्ञान विभाग के अध्यक्ष डॉ. मदन लाल खीचड़ के अनुसार बारिश से गेहूं फसल को लाभ पहुंचेगा। अगले दो तीन दिन धुंध आने की संभावना है। इसके साथ ही मौसम के खुश्क रहने के संकेत मिल रहे हैं। बदलता मौसम फसलों के लिहाज से बेहतर है। ठंड जितनी अधिक बढ़ेगी उतना ही फसलों काे फायदा होगा। इन दिनों बरसात होने से फसलों काे नुकसान नहीं बल्कि फायदा ही होगा मौसम विभाग चंडीगढ़ के निदेशक सुरेंद्र पॉल के अनुसार इस बार दिसंबर में सामान्य ठंड ही पड़ेगी। हालांकि बीच-बीच में बारिश की हल्की बौछारें कुछ देर के लिए ठंडक बढ़ा दें, लेकिन कुछ देर में ही मौसम सामान्य हो जाएगा। ज्यादा ठिठुरन वाली ठंड जनवरी मध्य और फरवरी में होगी।

रोजाना तीन घंटे लगेंगी 10वीं और 12वीं की कक्षाएं
कोरोना महामारी के बढ़ते मामलों के कारण बंद हुए स्कूलों को खोलने के संबंध में विद्यालय शिक्षा निदेशालय की ओर से अधिकारिक पत्र जारी किया गया है। शिक्षा विभाग ने पत्र जारी करते हुए जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी को आदेश दिए हैं कि बोर्ड की परीक्षाओं एवं कोरोना महामारी के कारण सरकार बोर्ड कक्षाओं की 10वीं व 12वीं के विद्यार्थियों के लिए 14 दिसंबर से प्रतिदिन तीन घंटे सुबह 10 बजे से दोपहर एक बजे के मध्य सरकारी व प्राइवेट स्कूल पुन: शुरू होंगे। जबकि 9वीं और 11वीं कक्षा के विद्यार्थियों के विद्यालय 21 दिसंबर से स्कूल शुरू होंगे।

बता दें कि पहले निर्धारित अनुसार 10 दिसंबर को स्कूलों की छुट्टी समाप्त हो गई और 11 दिसंबर से स्वत: ही स्कूल खुलने थे। जारी किए गए पत्र में बताया गया है कि विद्यालय में आने से पहले विद्यार्थी अपनी सामान्य जांच, जो सरकारी प्राथमिक चिकित्सा केंद्रों, सामुदायिक चिकित्सा केंद्रों के अतिरिक्त अन्य किसी स्वास्थ्य केंद्र से करवाएंगे। संबंधित चिकित्सक द्वारा उन्हें सामान्य स्वास्थ्य जांच के उपरांत यह पत्र दिया जाएगा।

जिसमें उल्लेख होगा कि अमूक विद्यार्थी में कोरोना संक्रमण के लक्षण नहीं हैं। चिकित्सक द्वारा दिए गए पत्र को प्रस्तुत करने पर ही विद्यार्थियों को स्कूल में प्रवेश दिया जाएगा। यह सामान्य स्वास्थ्य जांच पत्र स्कूल में प्रवेश से 72 घंटे से पुराना नहीं होना चाहिए। माता-पिता की अनुमति पहले की तरह अनिवार्य रहेगी।

पहले की तरह दैनिक जांच
हरियाणा आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग के पत्र अनुसार स्कूलों में प्रवेश के दौरान स्वास्थ्य संबंधी अन्य प्रोटोकॉल जैसे विद्यार्थियों, अध्यापकों के तापमान की दैनिक जांच पूर्व की भांति जारी रहेगी। सामान्य से अधिक तापमान मिलने पर स्कूल में प्रवेश नहीं दिया जाएगा। संबंधित का डाटा संबंधित विद्यालय दैनिक आधार पर विभाग की ओर से उपलब्ध करवाई गई मोबाइल एप पर भरेगा व स्वास्थ्य विभाग के नोडल अधिकारी, मुख्य चिकित्सा अधिकारी व डीसी कार्यालय को भी आवश्यक कार्रवाई के लिए उपलब्ध करवाएगा।

प्रोटोकोल का होगा पालन
14 दिसंबर से 10वीं व 12वीं की कक्षाएं 3 घंटे लगाई जाएंगी। जबकि 21 दिसंबर से 9वीं व 11वीं की कक्षाएं शुरू होंगी। स्कूल खोलने के लिए विद्यालय शिक्षा निदेशालय ने पत्र जारी कर दिया है। विद्यार्थियों को पेरेंट्स अनुमति के साथ सामान्य स्वास्थ्य जांच पत्र भी लाना होगा। विभाग की एसओपी के अनुसार ही स्कूलों में प्रवेश के दौरान स्वास्थ्य संबंधी अन्य प्रोटोकॉल जैसे विद्यार्थियों, अध्यापकों के तापमान की दैनिक जांच पूर्व की भांति जारी रहेगी। निदेशालय के निर्देशों की पालना होगी।'' -नरेश महता, डिप्टी डीईओ

