धरना:बर्खास्त शारीरिक शिक्षकों को बंधी उम्मीद, प्रदेश सरकार ने मांगा ब्यौरा

भिवानी2 दिन पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

पांच महीनों से लघु सचिवालय के बाहर अपनी बहाली की बाट जोह रहे धरनारत शारीरिक शिक्षकों को अब सरकार से नई उम्मीद बंध गई है। सरकार ने शिक्षकों का ब्यौरा मांगा है। हरियाणा शारीरिक शिक्षक संघर्ष समिति के जिला प्रधान दिलबाग पीटीआई अध्यापक वर्ष 2010 से शिक्षा विभाग में अपनी सेवाएं लगातार रूप से दे रहे थे। इसी दौरान सरकार ने उन्हें घर का रास्ता दिखा दिया था। बाद में सभी पीटीआई अध्यापकों ने आंदोलन का रास्ता अपनाते हुए लघु सचिवालय के बाहर डेरा डाला व इसी दौरान उन्होंने धरने प्रदर्शन किए।

आखिरकार उनकी मेहनत रंग लाई सरकार द्वारा नियुक्ति प्रक्रिया सुचारू होने का पत्र जारी किया जिससे बर्खास्त पीटीआई में एक आशा की किरण जग गई है। शुक्रवार काे अनशन पर मदन लाल सरोहा, उदयभान, अशोक कुमार, राजेश कुमार आदि को पदाधिकारियों ने फूलमालाएं पहनाकर बैठाया। धरने का संचालन विनोद सांगा ने किया। इस अवसर पर सुभाष कौशिक, अजीत राठी, जंगबीर कासनिया, राजेश लाम्बा, राजेश सम्भ्रवाल, प्रवीण कुमारी, मीनू रानी, रीतू रानी, मुन्नी देवी व मुकेश कुमारी आदि उपस्थित थे।

राष्ट्रव्यापी हड़ताल में दिल्ली कूच को लेकर 23 को दिए जाएंगे दिशा-निर्देश: तालु

किसानों की मांग व मुद्दों को लेकर 26 नवंबर को की जाने वाली राष्ट्रव्यापी हड़ताल के लिए चिड़ियाघर रोड स्थित चाै. सुरेंद्र सिंह जल संरक्षण पार्क में 23 नवंबर को मीटिंग की जाएगी। मीटिंग में राष्ट्रव्यापी हड़ताल की तैयारियों को लेकर चर्चा की जाएगी। मीटिंग की अध्यक्षता भारतीय किसान यूनियन के जिला अध्यक्ष राकेश आर्य करेंगे। किसान नेता जोगेंद्र तालु ने बताया कि 26 नवंबर की राष्ट्रव्यापी हड़ताल में हिस्सा लेने के लिए दिल्ली कूच करने बारे दिशा-निर्देश दिए जाएंगे और सभी सामाजिक संगठनों से समर्थन मांगा जाएगा तथा किसानों की स्थानीय समस्याओं के लिए डीसी को ज्ञापन सौंपा जाएगा।

