गड़बड़ी:भिवानी तहसील का कारनामा; एक जमीन के 2 इंतकाल, असली-नकली का नहीं पता

भिवानी2 घंटे पहले
  •

नगरपरिषद में किसी का मकान या यूनिट नंबर चढ़ जाना आम बात है लेकिन इस बार भिवानी तहसील कार्यालय ने भी एक जमीन के दाे इंतकाल अलग अलग जनाें के नाम कर रखे हैं। इतना हीं नही दाेनाें इंतकाल एक ही दिन में किए हुए हैं व दाेनाें पर ही अधिकृत अधिकारी के हस्ताक्षर है। अब इन दाेनाें में से किस इंतकाल पर हस्ताक्षर सही है तथा किस पर डुप्लीकेट यह जांच का विषय है।

यह मामला है गांव लेघां हेतवान का। 2007 में गांव की ही एक महिला ने गांव के ही एक व्यक्ति से 2007 में कुछ जमीन खरीदी थी लेकिन बार बार तहसील कार्यालय के चक्कर काटने के बावजूद अब तक जमाबंदी काे दुरूस्त नहीं किया गया है। इस बारे बिमला देवी सीएम विंडाे पर भी शिकायत कर चुकी है।

रजिस्ट्री के मुताबिक लेघां हेतवान निवासी बिमला देवी ने दाे कनाल जमीन गांव के ही ओमपाल से 22 जून 2007 काे खरीदी थी, जिसका रजिस्ट्री नंबर 2264 है, जिस का इंतकाल 2173 24 अगस्त 2012 काे दर्ज किया गया था, लेकिन खेवट व खसरा नंबर की मेरे नाम एंट्री नहीं है। बिमला देवी जमाबंदी काे दुरूस्त करवाने की मांग काे लेकर अनेक बार अधिकारियाें के चक्कर काट चुकी है। इतना हीं नहीं वह इस संबंध में सीएम विंडाे में भी शिकायत कर चुकी है, लेकिन अभी तक जमाबंदी काे ठीक नहीं किया गया है।

एक भूमि का दूसरा इंतकाल दर्ज नहीं किया जा सकता

कानूनन किसी भी जमीन का बिक्री के उपरांत या तब्दील उपरांत एक ही इंतकाल दर्ज हो सकता है। यदि दूसरा इंतकाल उसी जमीन का करवाया जाता है तो वह गलत होता है। यदि कोई भूमि किसी आदमी के नाम तब्दील उपरांत इंतकाल दर्ज करवा दिया जाता है और जो पहले दर्ज होता है वही मान्य होता है। किसी भी सूरत में एक भूमि का दूसरा इंतकाल दर्ज नहीं किया जा सकता। यह पूरी तरह से संबंधित सर्कल के पटवारी, ऑफिस कानूनगो व फील्ड कानूनगो के अलावा तहसीलदार की मिलीभगत का परिणाम हो सकता है। -एडवोकेट सुरेंद्र चौधरी।

