पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

डीसी को ज्ञापन:शहर में बढ़ती लूटपाट व चोरी की घटनाओं को लेकर जताया रोष

भिवानी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर में बढ़ रही लूटपाट व चोरी की घटनाओं को लेकर शुक्रवार काे व्यापारियाें ने राेष जताया तथा डीसी को ज्ञापन सौंपकर आरोपियों की जल्द गिरफ्तारी की मांग की। ज्ञापन में व्यापारियों ने पुलिस की लापरवाह कार्यशैली के प्रति भी रोष जताया। शुक्रवार को नगर व्यापार मंडल के अध्यक्ष भानु प्रकाश के नेतृत्व में व्यापारियाें ने डीसी जयबीर सिंह आर्य काे ज्ञापन साैंपा।

ज्ञापन में व्यापारियों ने बताया कि शहर में आए दिन लूटपाट व चोरी की घटनाएं हो रही हैं और पुलिस अभी तक किसी भी आरोपी को गिरफ्तार नहीं कर पाया है। अगर पुलिस समय पर आरोपियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करे तो शहर में हो रही आपराधिक घटनाओं को भी रोका जा सकता है। व्यापारियों ने कहा कि पीड़ित व्यापारी कई बार पुलिस से आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर सामान व नकदी बरामद करने की मांग कर चुकी है लेकिन आरोपी शहर में एक के बाद चोरी व लूटपाट की वारदातों काे अंजाम देते जा रहे हैं।

इससे व्यापारियों में पुलिस कार्यशैली के प्रति रोष बना हुआ है। उन्होंने प्रशासन से शहर में व्यापारियों के जान-माल की सुरक्षा की मांग की है। इस अवसर पर राजकुमार यादव, अतुल रोहिल्ला, आशीष अंचल, प्रदीप सोनी, सुरेंद्र जिंदल, जय भगवान, अश्वनी कुमार ,रमेश जुनेजा, भगवान दास, प्रवीण नारंग आदि व्यापारी उपस्थित थे। डीसी ने आश्वासन दिया कि आरोपियों को जल्द गिरफ्तार किया जाएगा। इस संबंध में पुलिस से कड़ाई से आरोपियों की तलाश के आदेश दिए जाएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें