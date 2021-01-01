पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिले में खापों की बैठकें:अहिंसात्मक आंदोलन की शपथ लेकर 5 हजार ट्रैक्टरों बाइक व अन्य वाहनों से किसान दिल्ली के लिए रवाना

भिवानी/ मुंढाल2 घंटे पहले
धनाना में जाटू खाप 84 के प्रधान सूबेदार राजमल की अध्यक्षता में अहिंसात्मक आंदोलन चलाने की शपथ लेते ग्रामीण।
धनाना में जाटू खाप 84 के प्रधान सूबेदार राजमल की अध्यक्षता में अहिंसात्मक आंदोलन चलाने की शपथ लेते ग्रामीण।
  • आपात स्थिति में बड़े गांवों से 100 व छोटे गांवों से 50 ट्रैक्टर ट्रालियों पर तिरपाल लगाकर रहेंगे तैयार

जिले में शुक्रवार को धारा 144 लागू करने के बावजूद जिले से करीब 5 हजार ट्रैक्टर, बस, कार, जीप व बाइक समेत लगभग आठ हजार वाहनों से सैकड़ों किसानों ने दिल्ली कूच किया। शुक्रवार को जिले भर में खापों की पंचायतों का दौर शुरू हुआ, जिनमें किसान आंदोलन को मजबूत करने को लेकर अहम कदम उठाए गए हैं।

किसान संगठनों व खापों ने हर गांव से औसतन 50-50 ट्रैक्टरों की रवानगी करने का फैसला लिया है। साथ ही किसान संगठनों व खापों ने प्लानिंग के तहत माहौल बिगड़ने पर बड़े गांवों से 100 व छोटे गावों से 50 ट्रैक्टर ट्रालियों पर तिरपाल लगा कर हर समय तैयार रहने को भी कहा है। सरकार आंदोलन को तोड़ने से बचाने के लिए इन्हीं ट्रैक्टर-ट्रालियों में दिल्ली के चौतरफा बॉर्डरों पर युवा किसान बैकअप टीम के रूप में पहुंचेगा। उधर शुक्रवार दोपहर बाद सिंधू बॉर्डर पर तनाव का माहौल होने पर जिले के गांवों में देर रात तक पंचायतों का दौर जारी रहा। सभी मोबाइल इंटरनेट सेवाओं को 30 जनवरी की शाम 5 बजे तक रोक दी हैं।

जाटू खाप 84 का फैसला हर घर से हो दिल्ली कूच

जाटू खाप 84 के प्रधान सूबेदार राजमल धनाना ने बताया कि गांव धनाना में जाटू खाप ने महापंचायत का आयोजन किया और किसानों को सामूहिक रूप से शपथ दिलाई है कि वे बगैर हिंसा किए दिल्ली से तब तक नहीं लौटेंगे, जब तक कि तीनों कृषि कानून वापस नहीं होते और एमएसपी पर कानून नहीं बनता। जाटू खाप से जुड़े गांवों के हर घर से दिल्ली की तरफ कूच करने का आदेश भी खाप ने दिए हैं।

मिताथल में हुई सर्वजातिय पंचायत में रोहताश पहलवान ने अपनी मांग मनवाने के लिए अहिंसात्मक रूप से आंदोलन चलाने की शपथ लेकर दिल्ली जाने का फैसला लिया हैं। अब किसान कपड़े व अन्य सामान लेने के लिए भी दिल्ली से घर वापसी नहीं करेगा, आंदोलनकारियों का हर जरूरत का सामान पंचायत सदस्यों ने बॉर्डर तक पहुंचाने का जिम्मा लिया है।

सीआईडी व मीडिया का दूर रहने की हिदायत किसान नेताओं ने पंचायत में कहा कि उनके आंदोलन से अब सीआईडी व मीडिया को दूर रहने की हिदायत दी है। पंचायतों में इन पर आरोप लगाए गए हैं कि वे निष्पक्ष रूप से काम नहीं कर रहे तथा सच्चाई को दिखाने से परहेज कर रहे हैं। इसी गैर जिम्मेदाराना हरकत के कारण उन्हें शपथ लेकर दिल्ली की तरफ कूच करना पड़ रहा है।

युवाओं ने बाइक पर निकाली तिरंगा यात्रा बवानी खेड़ा क्षेत्र में गांव कुंगड़, बड़सी, बलियाली, धनाना व मिताथल के युवाओं ने गांवों में बाइक पर तिरंगा यात्रा निकालते हुए दिल्ली की ओर कूच किया है। कूच करने से पहले युवा किसानों ने मिताथल के शहीद भगत सिंह चौक पर एकत्रित हो किसान एकता के जयकारे लगाए। वहीं कुंगड़ के चंदेरा चौक में युवाओं ने दिल्ली कूच करने से पहले क्षेत्र के हर गांव में किसान आंदोलन की तरफ माहौल बनाने के लिए बाइक पर तिरंगा यात्रा निकाली।

आंदोलन के लिए एक करोड़ खरचेगा बड़सी मजरा पूर्व सरपंच दिलबाग सिंह, कैप्टन बलवान ओला, सीताराम दलाल, मानसिंह गैणा, कोल्ली राठी, प्रधान अनिल ओला, लिलु कपूरिया, मंगल महरिया, मंजीत लोहचब, अमित नंबरदार, सुनील व सतीश गढ़वाल की अध्यक्षता में हुई बड़सी मजरा की पंचायत में फैसला लिया गया कि प्रति एकड़ हर किसान से 200 रुपये व हर सरकारी गैरसरकारी व पैंशन धारक अपनी एक माह का वेतन देकर किसान आंदोलन पर एक करोड़ रुपये खर्च करेगा। उधर कुंगड़ के चंदेरा चौक पर हुए पंचायत में गांव की 36 बिरादरी ने किसान आंदोलन को समर्थन करते हुए दिल्ली कूच कर दिया है।

आज तोशाम से किसान ट्रैक्टरों के साथ होंगे दिल्ली के लिए रवाना

तोशाम| गांव पटौदी में किसान आंदोलन को लेकर ग्रामवासियों की एक बैठक हुई, जिसकी अध्यक्षता कृष्ण कुमार प्रधान ने की। इस दौरान ग्रामीण संजू दलाल, प्रेम कड़वासरा, कृष्ण प्रधान, बलवान सिंह नंबरदार, रणधीर सिंह धीरा, ओम प्रकाश एडवोकेट तथा भाकियू के प्रदेश मुख्य सलाहकार कैप्टन होशियार सिंह आदि ने अपने-अपने विभिन्न विचार रखें जिन पर सभी ग्रामीणों ने आपसी विचार-विमर्श किया। बैठक में फैसला लिया गया कि गांव पटौदी से सैकड़ों की संख्या में युवा किसान कार्यकर्ता ट्रैक्टरों के साथ किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में किसान आंदोलन स्थल पर दिल्ली जाएंगे।

रोष प्रदर्शन निकाल सीएम व पीएम के नाम थाना प्रभारी को सौंपा ज्ञापन

जुई| जुई में संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा के तत्वावधान में चल रहे अनिश्चित कालीन धरने पर किसान पंचायत की। पंचायत में किसान आंदोलन को सरकार द्वारा षडयंत्र के तहत बदनाम करने पर निंदा प्रस्ताव पारित किया गया। किसानों ने रोष स्वरूप धरना स्थल से पुलिस थाना तक रोष प्रदर्शन निकाल सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी कर मुख्यमंत्री और प्रधानमंत्री के नाम एक चेतावनी ज्ञापन थाना प्रभारी को सौंपा। अब टोल के अलावा गांवों में भी लगातार बैठकों का दौर जारी है।

जुई में सयुंक्त किसान मोर्चा के तत्वावधान में धरनारत किसान जुई थाना प्रभारी सुनील कुमार को ज्ञापन सौपते हुए
जुई में सयुंक्त किसान मोर्चा के तत्वावधान में धरनारत किसान जुई थाना प्रभारी सुनील कुमार को ज्ञापन सौपते हुए
