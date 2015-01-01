पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आंदोलन:किसानों ने छह घंटे फ्री कराया कितलाना टोल एनएचएआई को करीब 20 लाख का नुकसान

भिवानीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भिवानी। कितलाना टोल पर किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में नारेबाजी करते उपस्थित नागरिक।
  • किसानों ने धरना-प्रदर्शन कर की नारेबाजी, बिना टोल दिए गुजरे करीब 25 हजार वाहन

किसान संगठनों व आंदोलनकारियों ने शनिवार को कितलाना टोल प्लाजा पर पहुंचकर धरना-प्रदर्शन किया और एक दिन के लिए टोल फ्री करवाया। सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से डीएसपी पुलिस बल के साथ टोल प्लाजा पर मौजूद रहे। इस मार्ग से रोज 25 हजार वाहन गुजरते हैं।

शनिवार सुबह साढ़े दस बजे किसान नेता गंगाराम श्योराण, कमलेश, कामरेड ओमप्रकाश आदि किसान नेता कितलाना स्थित टोल प्लाजा पर पहुंचे और टोल के नजदीक ही धरने पर बैठ गए। इस दौरान कृषि कानूनों को रद्द करने व किसानों की अन्य सभी मांग पूरा करने को लेकर सरकार के खिलाफ नोरबाजी की। किसान नेताओं ने टोल पर मौजूद कर्मचारियों को कहकर किसानों के समर्थन में शनिवार को वाहनों के लिए टोल फ्री करवाया।

मांगें पूरी होने तक शांतिपूर्वक जारी रहेगा आंदोलन

इस मौके पर किसान नेता गंगाराम श्योराण व कामरेड ओमप्रकाश ने कहा कि सरकार हठधर्मिता अपनाए हुए हैं और किसानों की कोई सुनवाई नहीं की जा रही। देश को उद्योगपति नहीं किसान चलाते हैं। देश व नेताओं की सुरक्षा भी किसानों के बेटे ही करते हैं। ऐसे में सरकार को चाहिए कि वे हठ धर्मिता छोड़कर किसानों की मांग पर तीनों कृषि कानून व नए बिजली कानून को रद्द करे। साथ ही चेतावनी दी कि जब तक सरकार उनकी मांग पूरी नहीं करती तब तक इस आंदोलन को शांतिपूर्वक जारी रखा जाएगा।

सुरक्षा में तैनात थे सौ से ज्यादा पुलिसकर्मी

कितलाना टोल प्लाजा पर पुलिस के साथ डीएसपी वीरेंद्र सिंह एसडीएम महेश कुमार स्थित पर नजर रखे हुए थे। इस दौरान सुरक्षा व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए अधिकारियों के अलावा 100 से ज्यादा संख्या में पुलिस के जवान तैनात थे। डीएसपी वीरेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि किसान शांतिपूर्वक धरने पर बैठे है और किसानों की मांग पर टोल की मैनेजमेंट ने अपने आप टोल को फ्री कर दिया है। किसी को भी कानून हाथ में नहीं लेने दिया जाएगा। शांतिपूर्वक आंदोलन की कोई मनाही नहीं है।

40 से 240 रुपये लगता है टोल टैक्स

भिवानी-दादरी मुख्य मार्ग पर कितलाना में टोल प्लाजा है। इस मार्ग से प्रतिदिन लगभग 25 हजार वाहन गुजरते हैं। इस टोल पर वाहनों के अनुसार 40 से लेकर 240 रुपये टोल टैक्स लागू है। कार, जीप, वैन पर अलग, हलके माल वाहन व मिनी बस पर अलग व ट्रक-बस पर अलग से टोल टैक्स लागू है। शनिवार को यहां से गुजरने वाले वाहनों के लिए फ्री टोल टैक्स होेने के कारण लगभग 25 हजार वाहन चालकों काे लगभग 20 लाख रुपये की बचत हुई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें