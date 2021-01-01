पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ध्वजारोहण कार्यक्रम:कितलाना टोल पर चल रहे धरने पर भी गणतंत्र दिवस मनाएंगे किसान

ढिगावाएक घंटा पहले
खरकड़ी के धरना स्थल पर किसान मंगलवार को गणतंत्र दिवस मनाएंगे। अधिवक्ता एडवोकेट रामकरण, कृष्ण श्योराण व रणबीर ने बताया कि धरना स्थल पर महिलाएं, बच्चें और बुजुर्ग सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों की प्रस्तुति देंगे और धरना स्थल पर ध्वजारोहण कार्यक्रम का भी आयोजन किया जाएगा।

कितलाना टोल पर चल रहे किसानों के धरने पर भी मंगलवार को गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह मनाया जाएगा। इस दौरान ध्वजारोहण किया जाएगा वहीं विभिन्न सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम भी किए जाएंगे। कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ कितलाना टोल पर चल रहे किसानों के धरने पर सोमवार को सैकड़ों की संख्या में महिलाएं भी पहुंची। धरने को संबोधित करते हुए महिलाओं ने कहा कि सरकार आए दिन पैट्रोल व डीजल के दाम बढ़ा रही है, अनाप शनाप टैक्स लगाकर अपना खजाना भर रही है। यह किसान, मजदूर व जनता पर भारी हमला है।

लगातार जनता पर महंगाई का प्रहार किया जा रहा है लेकिन किसान इसे चुपचाप सहन नहीं करेंगे। जिनका कड़ा विरोध किया जाएगा। महिलाओं ने सरकार से तीनों कृषि कानून वापस लेने , न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य की खरीद गांरटी कानून बनाने व महंगाई पर रोक लगाने की मांग की। धरने की अध्यक्षता संयुक्त किसान मोर्चे के मास्टर ओमप्रकाश कितलाना, पूर्व सरपंच बलबीर डोहकी, मौजीराम गौरीपुर, गंगाराम श्योराण, रामचन्द्र पैतावास, लक्ष्मी डोहकी व सुखदेव पालवास ने संयुक्त रूप से किया। मंच का संचालन संयुक्त किसान मोर्चे के नेता कामरेड ओमप्रकाश ने किया।

