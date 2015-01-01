पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क हादसा:लोहारू रोड पर लोहानी और देवसर के बीच ट्रक और बाइक की टक्कर में ससुर, दामाद की मौत

भिवानी2 घंटे पहले
लोहारू रोड पर लोहानी व देवसर के बीच सोमवार शाम ट्रक की चपेट में आने से बाइक सवार ससुर व दामाद की मौत हो गई। लोहानी व देवसर के बीच मुख्य सड़क मार्ग पर बाइक व ट्रक की टक्कर में बाइक सवार दो व्यक्ति घायल हो गए।

दुर्घटना के बाद ट्रक चालक मौके से फरार हो गया लेकिन बताया जा रहा हैं कि राजगीरों की मदद से ट्रक चालक को कुछ दूरी पर पकड़ लिया गया है। घायलों को उपचार के लिए एंबुलेंस से सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया। जहां चिकित्सकों ने प्राथमिक जांच के बाद दोनों को मृत घोषित कर दिया।

इससे पहले घायलों को राजगीरों ने एबुलेंस की मदद से उपचार के लिए सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया, जहां दोनों ने प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद दम तोड़ दिया। मामले की सूचना जुई पुलिस चाैकी में दी गई। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर मामले की जांच की और फिर सिविल अस्पताल में पहुंचकर मृतकों के परिजनों से संपर्क का प्रयास किया गया।

रात लगभग 8 बजे मृतकों की पहचान गांव पायल हिसार निवासी 42 वर्षीय सत्यनारायण व गांव बरालू निवासी उसके 19 वर्षीय दामाद तसवीर के रूप मेंं हुई। पुलिस ने मामले की सूचना मृतकों के परिजनों को दी। जांच अधिकारी रोहताश ने बताया कि मामले की सूचना परिजनों को दी गई है। अभी परिजन अस्पताल में नहीं पहुंचे है।

अज्ञात वाहन की चपेट में आने से युवक की मौत

गांव झरवाई के नजदीक अज्ञात वाहन की चपेट में आने से एक युवक की मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने सोमवार को सिविल अस्पताल में शव पोस्टमार्टम के बाद परिजनों को सौंप दिया है।

पुलिस को दी शिकायत में गांव झरवाई निवासी रणबीर ने बताया कि उसका बड़ा लड़का ओमबीर व छोटा लड़का रविवार शाम को खेत से घर आ रहे थे। जब उसका बेटा रोड पर चढ़ा तो गांव की तरफ से आ रहे अज्ञात वाहन ने ओमबीर को साइड मार दी।

इससे वह सड़क पर गिर पड़ा। अन्य ग्रामीणों की मदद से घायल को उपचार के लिए सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया, जहां चिकित्सकों ने जांच के बाद 24 वर्षीय ओमबीर को मृत घोषित कर दिया। पुलिस ने पिता की शिकायत पर अज्ञात वाहन चालक के खिलाफ आईपीसी की धारा 279 व 304ए के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है।

