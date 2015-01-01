पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:जिले में धुंध की दस्तक, न्यूनतम पारा 10.1 डिग्री होने से दिन में भी होने लगा सर्दी का अहसास

लाेहारू राेड स्थित रेलवे ओवरब्रिज के आसपास क्षेत्र में सुबह आठ बजकर 20 मिनट पर छाई हल्की धुंध।
  • शहर में साढ़े सात बजे छाई धुंध 10 बजे तक छंटी, अधिकतम पारा 24 डिग्री

सर्दी के मौसम में गुरुवार को हल्की धुंध ने दस्तक दी। अब रात के साथ दिन में भी ठंड बढ़ने लगी है। धुंध की दस्तक के बाद गेहूं की फसल के फुटाव अच्छा होने की संभावना बन सकती है। शहर में गुरुवार सुबह करीब साढ़े सात बजे से धुंध दिखी जो सुबह 10 बजे तक ही छंट पाई। शहर के आउटर में भी वाहन चालकों को 200 मीटर तक दिखाई नहीं दिया।

सेंट्रल पॉल्यूशन कंट्राेल बोर्ड के अनुसार गुरुवार को भिवानी में एक्यूआई 170 प्वाइंटस के साथ येलाे जाेन में दर्ज किया। जबकि बुधवार शाम चार बजे एक्यूआई 167 और रात के समय 120 रिकार्ड किया गया था। वहीं आगामी दिनों में धुंध और आसमान में बादल छाने के आसार बने हुए हैं। दाे-तीन दिनाें से ठंडी हवाएं चलने से मौसम की रंगत बदल गई है। गुरुवार काे अधिकतम तापमान 24.0 डिग्री सेल्सियस व न्यूनतम तापमान 10.1 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। इसके साथ ही वातावरण में नमी का प्रभाव भी बढ़ गया और सुबह व शाम के समय ठंड रही। दिन में धूप खिलने से माैसम सुहावना बना रहा।

माैसम विशेषज्ञ के अनुसार आगामी दिनाें में अब सर्दी का प्रभाव बढ़ने की संभावना जताई है। पहाड़ी इलाकों में न्यूनतम तापमान कम हो गया है। इसका सीधा असर मैदानी इलाकों पर पड़ रहा है। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों का कहना है कि यदि पहाड़ों में बरसात या बर्फबारी हुई तो मैदानी इलाकों में ठंडक बढ़ेगी। माैसम पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण बीते दाे-तीन दिनाें से मौसम में बदलाव बना हुआ है। तेज ठंडी हवाएं चलने से पारे में उतार चढ़ाव दर्ज किया जा रहा है। वहीं आने वाले दिनाें में बादल छाने और धुंध पड़ने के भी आसार बने हुए हैं। शुक्रवार को आसमान लगभग साफ रहने के साथ ही अधिकतम तापमान 24 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 10 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक दर्ज किया जा सकता है।

