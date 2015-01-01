पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एनजीटी का प्रतिबंध:पहली बार पटाखों की बिक्री के लिए नहीं लगेंगी स्टॉल, जिले में दिवाली पर 10 करोड़ का कारोबार

भिवानीएक घंटा पहले
भिवानी. लाेहारू राेड रेलवे अाेवरब्रिज से दाेपहर एक बजे वाहनाें की लाइट जलाकर चलते वाहन चालक।
  • इस बार एनसीआर क्षेत्र में प्रतिबंधित है पटाखों की बिक्री
  • नगर परिषद ने जारी नहीं किए पटाखा बिक्री के अस्थायी लाइसेंस

जिले में दिवाली पर पहली बार पटाखों की बिक्री के लिए स्टॉल नहीं लगेंगे, क्योंकि इस बार एनसीआर क्षेत्र में एनजीटी ने पटाखों की बिक्री पर पूरी तरह से प्रतिबंध लगा दिया है। यही वजह है कि नगरपरिषद की तरफ से किसी को भी पटाखे बिक्री के लिए अस्थायी लाइसेंस जारी नहीं किए गए हैं। हालांकि इस बार भी जिले में दस करोड़ से ज्यादा के पटाखों का स्टॉक होने का अनुमान है। गौरतलब है कि जिले में प्रत्येक साल 30 करोड़ रुपये के पटाखे फोड़े जाते हैं।

अकेले दिवाली पर्व पर पटाखों का लगभग 10 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक का कारोबार होता है। हर साल दीवाली पर पटाखे जलाने का सिलसिला कई दिन पहले ही शुरू हो जाता है। पटाखों जलाने से तांबा, कैल्शियम, गंधक, एल्यूमीनियम और बेरियम जैसी धातुओं के अंश कोहरे के साथ मिलकर कई दिन तक हवा में बने रहते हैं, जिससे प्रदूषण का स्तर बढ़ जाता है। इस बार दिवाली से पहले ही प्रदूषण का स्तर 453 पर पहुंच गया है। यदि दिवाली पर आतिशबाजी हुई तो कोरोना संक्रमण के इस दौर में यह जिले के सांस रोगियों के लिए जान लेवा साबित हो सकती है।

12 घंटे में 30 प्वाइंट उछलकर 453 पर पहुंचा पॉल्यूशन लेवल, आंखों में जलन की शिकायत

हवाओं की रफ्तार कम होने से फिर से स्मॉग छा गया है। सेंट्रल पाॅल्यूशन कंट्राेल बाेर्ड के डाटा अनुसार सोमवार सुबह 9 बजे एक्यूआई 423 दर्ज किया गया जो रात 9 बजे 30 प्वाइंट के उछाल के साथ 453 पर पहुंच गया। रविवार रात काे 9 बजे पीएम-2.0 में एक्यूआई बहुत खराब स्थिति में 326 दर्ज किया गया।

इस कारण सुबह और रात के समय विजिबिलिटी सामान्य से कम रही। हवा में प्रदूषण बढ़ने से आंखों में जलन और सांस लेने में दिक्कत लोगों को होने लगी है। इसके बाद भी पुराना बस स्टैंड क्षेत्र स्थित कचरा प्वाइंट व अन्य स्थानों पर सड़क किनारे कूड़ा जलाया जा रहा है।
पटाखों में इन केमिकल्स का होता है इस्तेमाल

पटाखों में बारूद, चारकोल, सल्फर आदि केमिकल्स का इस्तेमाल होता है जिससे पटाखे से चिंगारी, धुआं और आवाज निकलती है। पटाखों बजाने से वायुमंडल में फैलने वाली विषैली गैस से स्वास्थ्य को भारी खतरा होता है। पर्यावरण विशेषज्ञों का मानना है कि आतिशबाजी से प्रदूषण में करीब 85 फीसदी इजाफा हो जाता है। आतिशबाजी से निकलने वाली गैस श्वांस नलिका के जरिए व्यक्ति के शरीर में प्रवेश कर अस्थमा व एलर्जी बढ़ा देती है।

पटाखे जलने से निकलती हैं ये हानिकारक गैसें

पटाखों से वातावरण में सल्फर डाई आक्साइड, कार्बन डाई आक्साइड, नाइट्रोजन व मिथेन तथा अन्य गैस निकलती है। ये गैस वायुमंडल में हवा के साथ फैल जाती है और स्वास्थ्य के लिए हानिकारक होती हैं। डॉक्टर भी मानते हैं कि दिवाली के बाद अचानक दिल के मरीजों की तादाद अस्पताल में बढ़ जाती है। धुएं में पाए जाने वाले सल्फर डाइऑक्साइड, नाइट्रो ऑक्साइड जैसे केमिकल एलिमेंट की वजह से अस्थमा, लंग्स, सांस संबंधी, हार्ट, आंख, चेस्ट वगैरह की दिक्कतें हो सकती हैं।

जानिए: क्या हैं ध्वनि प्रदूषण को लेकर निर्धारित किए गए मानक

एनसीआर क्षेत्र में पटाखे बजाने पर पूर्ण प्रतिबंध है हालांकि प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड की तरफ अलग-अलग क्षेत्र के लिए पटाखों के होने वाले ध्वनि प्रदूषण के लिए मानक निर्धारित कर रखे हैं। इनमें वाणिज्य क्षेत्र वाले इलाकों में 65 डेसिबल, औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में 75 डेसिबल और आबादी वाले क्षेत्र में 55 डेसिबल तक के पटाखे ही बजाए जा सकते हैं। लोग इन मानकों पर ध्यान नहीं देते हैं।

एक निर्धारित सीमा से अधिक आवाज से सुनने की शक्ति प्रभावित हो जाती है। पटाखों से वायु प्रदूषण के साथ ध्वनि प्रदूषण भी होता है। आमतौर पर पटाखों से 75 डेसिबल ध्वनि होती है। जो कानों के लिए नुकसान दायक है। इससे कान का पर्दा फटने और बहरापन होने की भी आशंका रहती है।

जिले में इस तरह होता है पटाखों का अवैध कारोबार

एनसीआर में होने के कारण भिवानी जिले में पटाखों की बिक्री पर प्रतिबंध है। इसके बावजूद कुछ लोग अवैध रूप से करोड़ों रुपये के पटाखों का कारोबार करते हैं। जो अवैध रूप से चोरी छिपे पटाखे खरीदकर लाते हैं और फिर अवैध रूप से जिलेभर में पटाखों की बिक्री करते हैं। सूत्रों ने बताया कि यह कारोबार करने वाले लोगों ने दो महीने पहले से ही पटाखों को जमा करना शुरू कर दिया था। इससे प्रतिबंध के बावजूद जिलेभर में दिवाली पर इस बार भी आतिशबाजी होने की आशंका से इनकार नहीं किया जा सकता है।

एक्यूआई लंबे समय तक इसी स्तर पर रहा तो हो सकती है सांस की बीमारी

एक्यूआई रेड जाेन में बना हुआ था। अब नवंबर आते ही यह 400 का आंकड़ा भी पार कर गया। अक्टूबर महीने के मध्य से ही जिले की हवा खराब हो गई थी। दीपावली तक एक्यूआई और भी बढ़ सकता है। अब कोरोना के बीच इस वायु प्रदूषण से सांस की बीमारियां फैलने का भी खतरा बना हुआ है। हवा के प्रदूषित होने से फेफड़ों पर दबाव बढ़ रहा है। चिकित्सकों के अनुसार धुंध,स्माॅग के चलते वायु प्रदूषण से सांस के रोगियों की दिक्कत बढ़ेगी।

चौ. चरणसिंह कृषि विश्वविद्यालय के कृषि मौसम विभाग के विभागाध्यक्ष डॉ. मदन लाल खीचड़ के अनुसार पूर्वी हवा चलने से मौसम में नमी बनी है। इस कारण स्मॉग व धुंध का असर है। डॉ. कृष्ण कुमार ने बताया कि आम आदमी के साथ बीमार, बच्चे और गर्भवती महिलाओं को पटाखों के शोर व धुएं से दूर रहना चाहिए।

एक विचार-एक सोच मंच ने डीसी को ज्ञापन सौंपकर उठाई पटाखे बजाने पर पूर्ण प्रतिबंध लगाने की मांग

जिले में बढ़ते जा रहे पर्यावरण प्रदूषण को रोकने के लिए सोमवार को एक विचार-एक सोच मंच के सदस्यों ने ई-मेल के माध्यम से डीसी जयबीर सिंह आर्य को ज्ञापन प्रेषित किया। ज्ञापन में मंच के संस्थापक सदस्य रमेश कुमार शास्त्री, डाॅ. कल्पना, जितेन्द्र धारीवाल, सुनीता सांगवान, संरक्षक सरोज शास्त्री, धर्मबीर नागर, जिला प्रभारी रामनिवास शर्मा, मूर्ति बिजारणिया ने बताया कि प्रदूषण को कम करने के लिए दीवाली पर्व पर शहर व गांवों में पटाखे बजाने व बिक्री पर पूरी तरह से रोक लगाने की मांग की है।

अगर कोई पटाखे बेचता या बजाता है तो उस पर जुर्माना लगाया जाए। ज्ञापन प्रेषित करने वालों में सुनीता कड़वासरा, बहल ब्लॉक प्रभारी सुलोचना लांबा व उर्मिला, कैरू ब्लॉक प्रभारी मीनाक्षी शर्मा, तोशाम ब्लॉक प्रभारी एडवोकेट पूजा भूक्कल आदि शामिल थे।

पांच साल में 9 नवंबर को एक्यूआई

​​​​​​​वर्ष एक्यूआई 2020 453 2019 498 2018 418 2017 369 2016 305

