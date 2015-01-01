पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड 19 अपडेट:चार और कोरोना संक्रमितों ने तोड़ा दम, अक्टूबर के मुकाबले डेथ रेट डबल; 47 नए रोगी भी मिले

भिवानीएक घंटा पहले
न्यू हाउसिंग बोर्ड सेक्टर-13 की कोरोना संक्रमित महिला का अंतिम संस्कार करते नप कर्मी।

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण खतरनाक रूप धारण कर रहा है। शनिवार को चार और कोरोना संक्रमितों की मौत हो गई। इससे जिले में संक्रमण से मरने वालों की संख्या 90 पर पहुंच गई है। अक्टूबर के मुकाबले नवंबर में डेथ रेट डबल हो गई है, लेकिन बाजारों में बाजारों में पिछले 15 दिनों से भारी भीड़ उमड़ रही है। संक्रमण से बेपरवाह 80 प्रतिशत लोग सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और मास्क का इस्तेमाल नहीं कर रहे हैं। दूसरी ओर शनिवार को 47 नए केस मिलने से कुल संक्रमित 5210 हो गए हैं। वहीं एक्टिव केस 366 हैं। प्रभावित इलाकों में 1150 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए हैं। शनिवार को मरने वाले 4 कोरोना संक्रमितों में से तीन शहर से और एक ग्रामीण क्षेत्र से है। पुलिस बाजारों में चालान भी काटती है, लेकिन इसके बावजूद लोग लापरवाही बरतते हैं।

जानें अप्रैल से अब तक किस तरह बढ़ा डेथ रेट

  • अप्रैल से सितंबर के बीच 183 दिनों में केवल 36 संक्रमितों की मौत हुई थी, जबकि 2743 संक्रमित मिले थे।
  • अक्टूबर में कोरोना संक्रमण से 31 दिन में 21 कोविड पेशेंट ने दम तोड़ा। 1177 संक्रमित मिले थे।
  • एक नवंबर से संक्रमण और तेजी से बढ़ा। पिछले 21 दिनों में जिले में संक्रमण से 32 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है, जबकि 1352 मरीज मिल चुके हैं।
  • नवंबर में पहले 7 दिनों में ही 10 संक्रमितों की मौत हो गई थी।
  • सितंबर के मुकाबले अक्टूबर में संक्रमण से मरने की रफ्तार 49 प्रतिशत तक बढ़ गई थी वहीं नवंबर में डेथ रेट अक्टूबर के मुकाबले डबल हो गई है।
  • संक्रमण की रफ्तार भी अक्टूबर के मुकाबले नवंबर में 25 प्रतिशत तक बढ़ गई है।

जानिए कहां-कहां हुई कोरोना संक्रमितों की मौत

  • न्यू हाउसिंग बोर्ड कॉलोनी सेक्टर-13 निवासी 67 वर्षीय संक्रमित महिला फूला रानी को 8 दिन से बुखार व सांस लेने में दिक्कत थी। उसे 12 नवंबर को हिसार के एक अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया था। उसी दिन रेपिड किट से कोरोना टेस्ट पॉजिटिव आया था। 21 नवंबर को अस्पताल में ही दम तोड़ दिया।
  • बापोड़ा निवासी 70 वर्षीय कोरोना संक्रमित केला देवी नामक मरीज की मौत हो गई। महिला को सांस लेने में दिक्कत थी। परिजनों ने उसे 18 नवंबर को सिविल अस्पताल भिवानी में भर्ती करवाया था, लेकिन 19 नवंबर की रात परिजन उसे दवा दिलाकर घर ले गए, जहां देर रात तीन बजे उसकी मौत हो गई। महिला की कोरोना सैंपल की रिपोर्ट अगले दिन 20 नवंबर को पॉजिटिव मिली थी।
  • कृष्णा कॉलोनी की 65 वर्षीय कोरोना संक्रमित मोहरलाल दो साल से लीवर, फेफड़े व शुगर के मरीज थे। हालत खराब होने पर 17 नवंबर को अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाकर कोरोना जांच का सैंपल लिया था। इसके बाद परिजन उसे घर ले आए जहां 18 नवंबर को उसकी मौत हो गई थी। मौत के बाद कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव मिली है।
  • कृष्णा कॉलोनी के 89 वर्षीय ओमप्रकाश कुछ दिनों से अस्पताल में भर्ती थे। 20 नवंबर को कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव मिलने पर उन्हें अग्रोहा मेडिकल काॅलेज में भर्ती कराया गया जहां 21 नवंबर को उनकी मौत हो गई

राहत की बात 45 विद्यार्थियों की रिपोर्ट आई निगेटिव

जिले में शनिवार को 1157 लोगों की कोरोना सैंपल रिपोर्ट निगेटिव मिली है। इसमें दो दिन पहले लिए गए 45 छात्रों के सैंपल भी शामिल हैं। अभी 359 विद्यार्थियों की सैंपल रिपोर्ट आना शेष है, जिनके सैंपल शुक्रवार को लिए गए थे।

