कोविड 19 अपडेट:चार और मरीजों की मौत, शहरी क्षेत्र में ज्यादा तेजी से फैला संक्रमण; 63 नए रोगी मिलने से कुल संक्रमित हुए 5273

भिवानी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के मुकाबले शहरी क्षेत्र में ज्यादा तेजी से कोरोना संक्रमण बढ़ता जा रहा है। रविवार को कोरोना संक्रमित चार और मरीजों की मौत हो गई है। इनमें से तीन संक्रमित शहरी क्षेत्र के निवासी थे। संक्रमण से जिले में अभी तक 94 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। इनमें से लगभग 60 मरीज शहरी क्षेत्र थे।

बाजार, बस स्टैंड, रेलवे स्टेशन, पार्क, बैंक आदि शहर में अनेक सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर अधिकतर लोग न मास्क का इस्तेमाल करते दिखाई देते है और न ही सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना। इसके कारण संक्रमण ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों की बजाए शहरी क्षेत्र में अधिक बढ़ रहा है। जिले में 344 कोरोना एक्टिव मरीज में से 223 मरीज शहरी क्षेत्र से हैं, जबकि 121 मरीज ग्रामीण क्षेत्र से है। अगर संक्रमण की रफ्तार को रोकना है तो प्रशासन को चाहिए की बाजारों व अन्य भीड़भाड़ वाले स्थानों पर सख्ती के साथ मास्क लगवाने व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की लोगों से पालना करवाए।

जिले में लगातार बढ़ते जा रहे संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए प्रशासन की तरफ से अभी जितने प्रयास होने चाहिए उतने धरातल पर दिखाई नहीं दे रहे हैं। हालांकि बढ़ते संक्रमण से चिंतित भिवानी व्यापार मंडल ने 23 नवंबर से शहर में कोरोना को लेकर जन जागरूकता अभियान चलाने का निर्णय लिया है। जिले में दो दिनों में 8 संक्रमित मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। शनिवार को चार मरीजों की मौत हुई थी और चार संक्रमितों ने रविवार को दम तोड़ दिया। इससे संक्रमितों की मौत का आंकड़ा 94 हो गया है। जिले में रविवार को संक्रमितों की संख्या 5273 हो गई है।

व्यापारमंडल चलाएगा जागरूकता अभियान
कोरोना संक्रमण के प्रति भिवानी व्यापार मंडल क्षेत्रवासियों को जागरूक करेगा। इसके लिए 23 नवम्बर को जागरूक अभियान चलाया जाएगा। यह जानकारी देते हुए भिवानी व्यापार मंडल के प्रधान जेपी कौशिक ने कहा कि शहर में दिनों दिन कोरोना संक्रमण बढ़ रहा हैं। इसलिए संगठन 23 नवंबर से शहर में कोरोना को लेकर जागरूकता अभियान शुरू करेगा।

जानिए...कहां-कहां मिले नए संक्रमित
रविवार को जिले में 63 नए संक्रमित मरीज मिले। सिवानी, ढाणी माहू, भुरटाना, खानक, तोशाम, डाडम, डीसी कैंप ऑफिस, मानान पाना, सिविल अस्पताल कैंपस, पुराना हाउसिंग बोर्ड कॉलोनी, नया बाजार, बाग कोठी, सेक्टर-13, डीसी कॉलानी, हांसी गेट, दिनोद गेट क्षेत्र, विकास नगर में संक्रमित मरीज मिले हैं। इसके अलावा स्थानीय राजकीय सीनियर सेकंडरी स्कूल में एक 14 वर्षीय बच्चा व डीएवी पब्लिक स्कूल में 31 वर्षीय महिला की कोरोना रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव मिली है।

