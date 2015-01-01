पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एनजीटी के निर्देशा:जिले में पटाखे बेचने और बजाने पर पूर्ण प्रतिबंध

भिवानीएक घंटा पहले
नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल के निर्देशानुसार एनसीआर क्षेत्र में पर्यावरण प्रदूषण व कोविड-19 के केसों के चलते जिलाधीश जयबीर सिंह आर्य ने जिला में दीपावली के पर्व पर पटाखों की बिक्री व पटाने चलाने पर प्रतिबंध लगाने के आदेश जारी किए हैं। जिलाधीश आर्य ने अपने आदेशों में नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल के निर्देशों का हवाला देते हुए कहा है कि पूरे एनसीआर क्षेत्र में एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स यानि एक्यूआई लेवल निरंतर बढ़ता जा रहा है, जोकि प्राणी मात्र की सेहत के लिए घातक है।

नागरिकों के स्वास्थ के मद्देनजर नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल ने एनसीआर क्षेत्र में दीपावली पर पटाखे चलाने पर प्रतिबंध लगाया है। जिलाधीश के आदेशानुसार जिला में पटाखों चलाने व बिक्री पर पूर्णरूप से प्रतिबंध रहेगा। पटाखों की ऑन लाईन खरीद-बिक्री नहीं होगी। आदेशों की अवहेलना करने पर धारा 188 और डिजास्टर मैनेजमेंट एक्ट 2005 के तहत सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

जिलाधीश ने एसपी, एडीसी, सभी एसडीएम, सिटीएम, सभी डीएसपी के अलावा जिला विकास एवं पंचायत अधिकारी, सभी खंड विकास एवं पंचायत अधिकारी, सभी तहसीलदार, सभी नायब तहसीलदार, नगर परिषद, नगर पालिका सचिव व ईओ को कहा है कि वे अपने-अपने क्षेत्र के थाना प्रभारियों के साथ मिलकर जिला में इन निर्देशों की पालन करना सुनिश्चित करें।

