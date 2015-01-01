पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोप:सरकार सभी विभागों का कर रही है निजीकरण: जांगड़ा

भिवानीएक घंटा पहले
लघु सचिवालय के बाहर चल रहे पीटीआई अध्यापकों के धरने पर कर्मचारी संगठनों ने बहाली के लिए नारेबाजी कर रोष प्रकट किया।पीटीआई अध्यापकों के धरने की अध्यक्षता करते हुए हरियाणा शारीरिक शिक्षक संघर्ष समिति के जिला प्रधान दिलबाग जांगड़ा ने कहा कि सरकार कर्मचारियों का उत्पीड़न बंद करे और इन कर्मचारियों को जल्द बहाल करे अन्यथा सभी संगठन लामबंद होकर सरकार के खिलाफ मोर्चा खोलेंगे।

उन्होंने कहा कि 1983 पीटीआई अध्यापकों के साथ-साथ सरकार सभी विभागों का निजीकरण करने जा रही है। कर्मचारियों के आंदोलन को लगातार दबाया जा रहा है। उनके धरने को पांच माह के करीब हो चुके हैं, लेकिन सरकार ने उन्हें आश्वासन के सिवाए कुछ नहीं दिया है।

अब वे जल्द ही बैठक कर आगे की रणनीति तैयार करेंगे। क्रमिक अनशन पर सुरेंद्र सिंह, बलजीत तालू, सतीश प्रहलादगढ़, सुनीता रोहिल्ला रहे। इस अवसर पर राजेश ढांडा, अतर सिंह मलिक, राजपाल तंवर, बलवान सिंह, रणबीर पीटीआई, देवेंद्र डीपीई, राजकुमार कोटिया, सुरेश शर्मा, चांदराम, राजेश श्योराण आदि उपस्थित थे।

सामान लेने गए व्यक्ति को दुकानदार व गांव के ही युवक ने पीटा, केस दर्ज

दुकान से सामान लाने गए व्यक्ति के साथ गांव के ही युवक और दुकानदार ने मारपीट की जिसके कारण वह घायल हो गया। ढाणी कतवार निवासी रमेश ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि वह बस अड्डा स्थित चिमन की दुकान से बीड़ी लाने गया था। इसी दौरान शराब पीने की बात बताने से नाराज कुलदीप ने उसका रास्ता रोकर कर मारपीट शुरू कर दी। इसके बाद दुकानदार चिमन भी उसके साथ मारपीट करने लगा। रमेश ने पुलिस को बताया कि चिमन भी अवैध पिस्तौल के मामले में उस पर मुखबिरी का शक कर रहा था। इससे दोनों ने उसके साथ मिलकर मारपीट की और उसकी जेब में रखे 1930 रुपये निकाल लिए। जांच अधिकारी ने बताया कि पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

