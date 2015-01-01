पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरने पर बैठे पीटीआई:शारीरिक शिक्षकों को जल्द समायोजित करे सरकार

भिवानी4 घंटे पहले
लघु सचिवालय के बाहर धरनारत पीटीआई अध्यापकों को सं‍बोधित करते हुए हरियाणा शारीरिक शिक्षक संघर्ष समिति के जिला प्रधान दिलबाग जांगड़ा ने कहा कि भाजपा सरकार आए दिन नए-नए फरमान जारी करके कर्मचारियों का उत्पीड़न कर रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि उनके धरने को पांच माह से भी ज्यादा का समय बीत चुका है। सरकार ने कर्मचारियों से अपने अपने जिले वार सूचना तो मांग ली लेकिन अभी तक उनको शिक्षा विभाग में समायोजित नहीं किया है।

उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार जल्द से जल्द शिक्षा विभाग में समायोजित करे। पीटीआई अध्यापकों का कहना है कि जब तक उन्हें नियुक्त पत्र जारी नहीं कर दिया जब तक उनका धरना जारी रहेगा। क्रमिक अनशन पर सतीश प्रहलादगढ़, सुरेंद्र सिंह खरक, मदनलाल सरोहा, दिलबाग जांगड़ा को समिति पदाधिकारियों ने फूल माला पहनाकर बैठाया। इस अवसर पर होशियार सिंह गणेशर, रामचंद्र पीटीआई, विनोद कुमार, रविंद्र तिगड़ाना व राजेंद्र जोगपाल आदि उपस्थित थे।

कृषि मंत्री 24 नवंबर को लोक निर्माण विश्राम गृह में सुनेंगे लोगों की समस्याएं

कृषि एवं पशुपालन मंत्री जेपी दलाल 24 नवंबर को प्रातः 10 बजे स्थानीय लोक निर्माण विश्राम गृह में जनता दरबार लगाकर लोगों की समस्याएं सुनकर मौके पर समाधान करेगें। इस अवसर पर डीसी जयबीर सिंह आर्य अधिकारियों को प्रगति एवं विकास के लिए मुख्यमंत्री द्वारा की गई घोषणाओं की प्रगति की भी समीक्षा करेंगे ।

एसडीएम जगदीश चंद्र ने बताया कि कृषि मंत्री श्री जे पी दलाल 24 नवंबर को खंड लोहारू के गांवों के लोगों की समस्याओं को सुनकर उनका मौके पर ही निदान करेंगे। खुले दरबार में विभिन्न विभागों के वरिष्ठ अधिकारी मौजूद रहेंगे। कृषि मंत्री जनता दरबार में अंत्योदय सरल केंद्र से लंबित मामले, पीने के पानी, नहरी पानी, बिजली, सड़क, बुढ़ापा /विधवा पेंशन, लंबित इंतकाल सहित बाजरा,कपास एवं मूंग की खरीद प्रक्रिया की संबंधित विभागों के अधिकारियों के साथ प्रगति की समीक्षा करेंगे।

