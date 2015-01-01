पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मांग:सरकार बर्खास्त शारीरिक शिक्षकों को शिक्षा विभाग में जल्द करे समायोजित

भिवानीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

लघु सचिवालय के बाहर चल रहे शारीरिक शिक्षकों के धरने को हरियाणा शारीरिक शिक्षक संघर्ष समिति के जिला प्रधान दिलबाग जांगड़ा ने संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि भाजपा सरकार जल्द से जल्द बर्खास्त शारीरिक शिक्षकों को शिक्षा विभाग में समायोजित करें ताकि वे अपना कार्य सुचारू रूप से कर सकें। शनिवार को क्रमिक अनशन पर मदन लाल सरोहा, सुरेंद्र कुमार खरक, सतीश सिवाना, अनिल तंवर बैठे।

धरने को पांच माह से भी ज्यादा का समय बीत चुका है वे लगातार आंदोलनरत हैं। उनके धरने को सर्व कर्मचारी संघ, हरियाणा विद्यालय अध्यापक संघ, हरियाणा प्राइमरी टीचर एसोसिएशन संघ ने समर्थन दिया। उन्होंने मंत्रियों, विधायकों, सांसदों व यहां तक कि मुख्यमंत्री को भी अपनी बहाली का मांगपत्र सौंपा था।

मुख्यमंत्री ने उनके प्रतिनिधिमंडल को छह अक्टूबर को वार्ता के लिए बुलाया था और उन्हें बहाली का आश्वासन दिया था जिससे कि सभी पीटीआई अध्यापक आश्वास्त हो गए थे, लेकिन समय सीमा बीत जाने के बाद भी इन्हें बहाल नहीं किया गया। आखिरकार उनकी मेहनत रंग लाई और उन्हें दीपावली से पहले सरकार द्वारा नियुक्ति प्रक्रिया सुचारू होने का पत्र जारी किया। जिससे बर्खास्त पीटीआई में एक आशा की किरण जग गई है। पीटीआई अध्यापकों का कहना है कि जब तक उन्हें नियुक्त पत्र जारी नहीं कर दिया जब तक उनका धरना जारी रहेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें