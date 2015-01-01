पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टोहाना में मृत मिला देवसर का परिवार:दादी ने नहीं देखा था डेढ़ साल की पाेती का मुंह

भिवानी2 घंटे पहले
देवसर निवासी सुनील व उसकी पत्नी ने बेटी सहित टोहाना में आत्महत्या कर ली। घटना का पता लगते ही दाेनाें के परिजन रात लगभग दस बजे टोहाना के लिए रवाना हाे गए। हालांकि आत्महत्या का असली कारण क्या है यह तो बाद में ही पता चल पाएगा, लेकिन परिजनों की बाताें पर विश्वास करें ताे कुछ समय से पति पत्नी में रुपयों के लेन-देन को लेकर अनबन चल रही थी। अंजू के बेटी होने के बाद वह गांव देवसर में नहीं आई थी।

देवसर निवासी सुनील एक मजदूर परिवार से संबंध रखता है व मजदूरी करता था। उसके दोनों भाई भी मजदूरी करते हैं, जबकि उनके पिता इस दुनिया में नहीं है। सुनील की मां है। सुनील की शादी लगभग ढाई साल पहले गांव संडवा निवासी रामचंद्र की बेटी अंजू से हुई थी। अंजू शिक्षित थी व शादी के बाद उनका चयन शिक्षक के पद पर हो गया। यहीं से ही अंजू की जिंदगी में बदलाव आ गया। वह टोहाना में अपने पति के साथ ही शिफ्ट हो गई। सुनील व अंजू के लगभग डेढ़ वर्ष पहले एक बेटी ने जन्म लिया।

उसके बाद अंजू अपनी ससुराल देवसर नहीं आई। ग्रामीणों की माने तो नौकरी लगने के बाद अंजू का इस परिवार से ही मोह भंग हो चुका था। बुधवार को सुनील ने अंजू व डेढ़ साल की बेटी अयादि समेत आत्महत्या कर ली। उनके परिजनों को इस घटना का रात साढ़े नौ बजे पता चला। उसके बाद दोनों के परिजन टोहाना के लिए रवाना हो गए। इस संबंध में मृतक अंजू के पिता रामचंद्र ने बताया कि उनके संबंध ठीक थे, लेकिन लगभग ढाई माह पहले रुपयों के लेनदेन को लेकर उनमें अनबन हो गई थी। रामचंद्र ने बताया कि सुनील ने अंजू से ढाई माह पहले कुछ पैसे मांगे थे कि उसे उसकी बहन का मकान बनाना है।

इस पर अंजू ने कहा था कि वह ही बेघर है, वह पैसे कैसे दे दे। उन्होंने बताया कि उन्होंने भी अंजू को समझाया था। शुक्रवार देर शाम उन्हें हादसे की सूचना मिली। उन्होंने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था कि बात इतनी बढ़ जाएगी, क्यों कि अंजू बहुत शरीफ थी। इस संबंध में मृतक के भाई राममेहर ने कहा कि वह समय कुछ भी बताने की हालत में नहीं है। ग्रामीणों की मानें तो सुनील की मां ने अपनी पोती का मुंह तक नहीं देखा था, क्यों की बेटी के जन्म के बाद अंजू देवसर नहीं आई थी।

