ठगी:फ्री गिफ्ट और 40 प्रतिशत कैशबैक का दिया लालच, महिला से ऑनलाइन हड़पे 98,801 रुपए

भिवानी3 घंटे पहले
  • बिगेस्ट प्रमोशन-डे स्कीम का दिया झांसा, कोड के बहाने अमाउंट पे सेक्शन में रकम डलवाकर करवा ली ट्रांजक्शन

एक फ्री गिफ्ट जीतने का लालच देकर अज्ञात ने एक महिला के खाते से ऑनलाइन ट्रांजेक्शन से 98 हजार से ज्यादा रुपये हड़प लिए। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। पुलिस का दी शिकायत में गांव भालोठ जिला रोहतक निवासी नीति ने बताया कि वह स्थानीय अदालत में अहलमद के पद पर कार्यरत है। उसके पास किसी नव्या नामक महिला की फोन कॉल आई। उसने बताया कि वह बिगेस्ट प्रमोशन-डे स्कीम के तहत 4999 रुपये की शॉपिंग पर एक फ्री गिफ्ट जीत सकते हैं। इसके कारण उसने 5137 रुपये कीमत के एग्रो, ओवन व प्रेस्टीज सैंडविच मेकर कुल तीन आइटम ऑनलाइन खरीदे।

इसके बाद उन्होंने फोन कॉल कर बताया कि पेमेंट गूगल-पे या यूपीआई के तहत करने से 40 प्रतिशत का कैशबैक मिलेगा। उसने पेमेंट फोन-पे से कर दी तो कैशबैक के लिए एक कोड बताया गया। इसके बाद उन्होंने कहा कि एक फ्री गिफ्ट जीत सकते हैं, जिससे उनके खरीदे गए तीन आइटम के साथ घर पर भेज दिया जाएगा। उन्होंने एक गिफ्ट का चयन करने का भी ऑफर दिया। उसने एप्पल आई फोन 11 को चुना। इसके बाद उन्होंने एक इनवाइस बिल नंबर तथा जिसका जीएसटी नंबर उसके वाट्सएप नंबर पर भेजा।

इसके बाद फोन कॉल कर जीएसटी बिल भरने को कहा। उसने बिल की अदायगी कर दी तो फिर फोन कॉल आई और कहा गया कि कोड गलत डल गया है इसलिए जीएसटी की राशि वापस नहीं की जा सकती है। अगर यह राशि चाहिए तो जीएसटी के 9,777 रुपये की पेमेंट दोबारा करनी होगी और दोनों राशियां वापस मिल जाएंगी। उसने बिल कि अदायगी करने के लिए 48333 कोड अमाउंट पे वाले सेक्शन में डालने को कहा ताकि खाते से कोई भी राशि न कट सके।

इसके अलावा जीएसटी बिल की राशि वापसी के लिए एक और कोड दिया। उसने जब अपना बैंक एकाउंट नंबर की जांच की तो उसे पता चला कि महिला ने जो कोड नंबर बताए थे वह कोड नंबर नहीं बल्कि अमाउंट राशि थी, जो उसके खाते से निकल चुकी थी। उसके खाते से कुल 98 हजार 801 की राशि निकाली गई। उसने वापस कॉल की तो बताया गया कि राशि खाते में 15 मिनट में आएगी। इसके बाद उन्होंने उसकी फोन कॉल नहीं उठाई और न ही उक्त महिला की उसके पास फोन कॉल आई। मामले की शिकायत पुलिस को दी। पुलिस ने अज्ञात के खिलाफ आईपीसी की धारा 379 व 420 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

