पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम:भिवानी, चांग में दो एमएम बारिश के साथ हुई ओलावृष्टि, 7 तक धुंध छाने के आसार

भिवानी/चांग2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चांग। गांव चांग में दोपहर के समय बारिश के साथ गिरे ओले। - Dainik Bhaskar
चांग। गांव चांग में दोपहर के समय बारिश के साथ गिरे ओले।

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के सक्रिय होते ही जहां पहाड़ाें पर भारी बर्फबारी व बारिश शुरू हो गई है। वहीं गुरुवार काे इसका असर मैदानी इलाकाें में भी दिखाई दिया। मौसम विभाग के पूर्वानुमान के अनुसार गुरुवार सुबह से ही बादलवाई बनी हुई थी। दोपहर एक बजे बाद बदले मौसम से भिवानी व चांग में दो-दो एमएम बारिश के अलावा कैरू, तोशाम में बूंदाबांदी हुई। भिवानी में एक मिनट और गांव चांग में दो मिनट तक ओलावृष्टि हुई।

दोपहर में दो घंटे के अंतराल में दो से तीन बार हल्की बारिश हुई। हालांकि शाम तक मौसम साफ हो गया लेकिन बाद में हल्की बादलवाई व ठंड दोनों बरकरार रही। चांग संवाददाता के अनुसार मौसम विभाग के पूर्वानुमान से गुरुवार शाम तीन बजे चांग क्षेत्र में दो एमएम तक बरसात हुई।

वहीं क्षेत्र के गांव मिताथल, चांग, रिवाड़ी खेड़ा, सैय गांव में दो मिनट तक हुई ओलावृष्टि से सरसों, गेहूं व सब्जियों में काफी नुकसान का अनुमान है। गुरुवार को अधिकतम तापमान 19 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 11.9 डिग्री रहा। जबकि बुधवार काे अधिकतम तापमान 25.2 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 11.8 डिग्री था। गत वर्ष 4 फरवरी के दिन अधिकतम तापमान 22.0 डिग्री और न्यूनतम 7.0 डिग्री रिकाॅर्ड किया गया था।

ओलावृष्टि से सरसों, गेहूं व सब्जियों में नुकसान, अधिकतम तापमान 190 और न्यूनतम 11.90 किया दर्ज

अभी दो ओर पश्चिम विक्षोभ आने से बनी रहेगी ठंड

मौसम विभाग के चंडीगढ़ केंद्र के निदेशक डॉ. सुरेंद्र पाल के अनुसार चार-पांच फरवरी को बारिश के बाद रात का तापमान में हल्की कमी संभव है। इसके साथ ही 5 से 7 फरवरी तक धुंध छा सकती है। उन्होंने बताया कि फरवरी में अभी दो पश्चिम विक्षोभ और आने से ठंड बनी रहेगी।

कृषि विकास अधिकारी अनिल कुमार ने बताया कि दो एमएम तक क्षेत्र में हुई बूंदाबांदी किसानों की फसलों के लिए अमृत के समान है। क्याेंकि सभी फसलों को फिलहाल सिंचाई की सख्त जरूरत थी। लेकिन दो-तीन गांवों में हुई ओलावृष्टि से सब्जी व फसलों को नुकसान होने की संभावना है। विशेषकर सरसों की फसल में फिलहाल फलियां बन गई हैं और ओलावृष्टि से सरसों को काफी नुकसान हो सकता है। नुकसान का सही आंकलन तो ओलावृष्टि से दो दिन बाद ही लग पाता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें