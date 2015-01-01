पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राष्ट्रव्यापी हड़ताल की तैयारियां:हरियाणा गवर्नमेंट पीडब्ल्यूडी मैकेनिकल वर्कर्स यूनियन ने जलघरों में जाकर कर्मचारियों से करवाए हड़ताल के प्रॉफार्मा पर हस्ताक्षर

भिवानी4 घंटे पहले
हरियाणा गर्व. पीडब्ल्यूडी. मैकेनिकल वर्कर्ज यूनियन पीएच शहरी ब्रांच के पदाधिकारियों की टीमों ने 26 नवंबर की राष्ट्रव्यापी हड़ताल की तैयारियों के लिए सभी जलघरों का दौरा करके हड़ताल के प्रोफॉर्मा पर हस्ताक्षर करवाए। राकेश मलिक, सतीश पंघाल ने चांग रोड़ व मुंढ़ाल रोड का दौरा किया। रामनिवास बडाला व नरेन्द्र मोखरा ने कोंट रोड व बामला रोड के जलघरों का दौरा किया।

बलवंत लोहिया, गुलाब सिंह व कपूर सिंह ने शहर के जलघरों व बूस्टरों का दौरा कर हस्ताक्षर अभियान चलाया। राकेश मलिक ने बताया कि इस हड़ताल का मुख्य मुद्दा ठेका प्रथा बन्द करना, समान काम समान वेतन लागू करना, पुरानी पेंशन नीति बहाल करना, तमाम तरह के विभागों में लगे कच्चे कर्मचारियों को पक्का करना, पंजाब के समान वेतनमान लागू करना व टीए व एलटीसी पर लगी रोक को हटाना।

इन टीमों में मा. सुखदर्शन सरोहा, सूरजभान जटासरा, संदीप सांगवान, सुभाष कौशिक, सतीश पंघाल, जयप्रकाश परमार, राजेश लाम्बा, सुरेन्द्र दिनोद, सहदेव चांग व सुखदेव सिंह थे। इस अवसर पर अमित कुमार, अनिल शर्मा, बजरंग लाल, निधि, बाला देवी, संजय, राजकुमार, जयभगवान, राकेश मलिक, सुंदर दिनोद आदि कर्मचारी मौजूद थे।

रिटायर्ड कर्मचारी संगठन करेगा हड़ताल का समर्थन: श्याेराण

रिटायर्ड कर्मचारी संगठन हरियाणा के रोहतक, झज्जर, चरखी दादरी, भिवानी के मंडलाध्यक्ष रणसिंह श्योराण ने बताया कि 26 नवंबर की राष्ट्रव्यापी हड़ताल में रिटायर्ड कर्मचारी संगठन बढ़-चढ़कर भाग लेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार आए दिन कर्मचारी विरोधी फैसले ले रही है। ये सरकार पूर्ण रूप से कर्मचारी विरोधी है। इसलिए 26 नवंबर को कर्मचारी हड़ताल में हिस्सा लेकर सरकार को आइना दिखाएंगे।

मांगों के समर्थन में हेमसा लेगी हड़ताल मेंं भाग

26 नवंबर काे राष्ट्रव्यापी आम हड़ताल की तैयारियों में खंड शिक्षा अधिकारी कार्यालय प्रांगण में हरियाणा एजुकेशन मिनिस्ट्रीयल स्टाफ एसोसिएशन की खंड स्तरीय बैठक प्रधान जयभगवान शर्मा की अध्यक्षता में हुई। मुख्य वक्ता के तौर पर राज्य सचिव राजेश लांबा ने कहा कि भाजपा सरकार लगातार कर्मचारी विरोधी फैसले ले रही है। सरकारी विभागों का बड़ी तेजी के साथ निजीकरण किया जा रहा है। राष्ट्रव्यापी हड़ताल की सभी तैयारियों में सभी टीमें जनसंपर्क अभियान में जुटी हुई हैं।

मनरेगा में मिले 200 दिन काम व 600 रुपए दिहाड़ी

सीटू जिला कमेटी ने हड़ताल के लिए अभियान तेज कर दिया हैं। रविवार को अभियान के तहत गुजरानी, सीटी स्टेशन कालोनी, देवसर, धिराना, नौरंगाबाद, नाथूवास, कालुवास, सुई आदि गांवों में भवन निर्माण, मनरेगा मजदूरों, ग्रामीण सफाई कर्मियों व वन मजदूरों में अभियान चलाया। जन सम्पर्क अभियान के तहत सीटू राज्य कोषाध्यक्ष कामरेड विनोद कुमार, जिला प्रधान राममेहर सिंह ने तोशाम व सिवानी और जिला सचिव अनिल कुमार व फूलचंद गांवों में चले अभियान में शामिल रहे।

