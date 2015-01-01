पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोष:हरियाणा शारीरिक संघर्ष समिति ने गठबंधन सरकार पर लगाया विश्वासघात का आरोप

भिवानीएक घंटा पहले
लघु सचिवालय के बाहर चल रहे शारीरिक शिक्षकों के धरने को संबोधित करते हुए हरियाणा शारीरिक शिक्षक संघर्ष समिति के जिला प्रधान दिलबाग जांगड़ा ने कहा कि भाजपा सरकार ने उनके साथ विश्वासघात किया है। इस दौरान सभी शारीरिक शिक्षकों ने धरने पर सरकार के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की। संदीप सांगवान, राकेश मलिक, सुभाष कौशिक, रामपाल स्वामी ने कहा कि अब उनका सरकार पर से विश्वास भी उठता जा रहा है।

मुख्यमंत्री से मांग करते हुए कहा कि उन्हें मान व सम्मान के साथ में एडजस्ट करें। उन्होंने कहा कि जब तक उनकी मांगें नहीं मानी जाती तब तक संघर्ष जारी रहेगा। बर्खास्त पीटीआई लम्बे समय से संघर्षरत हैं लेकिन सरकार का इस ओर कोई ध्यान नहीं है। उन्होंने कहा कि बर्खास्त पीटीआई तनाव में है उनका परिवार लगातार टूटता जा रहा है।

उन्होंने भाजपा-जजपा गठबंधन सरकार से जल्द से जल्द बहाल किए जाने की मांग की ताकि वे भी दीपावली खुशियों से मना सके। इस अवसर पर प्रवीण कुमारी, मीनू रानी, पुष्पा, नीतूरानी, मदन लाल, सुरेंद्र सिंह, सतीश कुमार, विनोद सांगा, सतीश कुमार, सुनील हालवासिया आदि उपस्थित थे।

