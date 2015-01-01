पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

एक्शन:स्वास्थ्य व पुलिस विभाग की टीम ने की कार्रवाई, गाजियाबाद में रंगे हाथ पकड़ी भ्रूण लिंग जांच गिरोह की दलाल

भिवानीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस गिरफ्त में भ्रूण लिंग जांच गिरोह की महिला दलाल।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने भ्रूण लिंग जांच गिरोह की महिला दलाल को बुधवार को यूपी के गाजियाबाद शहर से रंगे हाथों गिरफ्तार किया है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग व पुलिस की टीम ने भिवानी से ही महिला दलाल का पीछा किया था। महिला ने भ्रूण लिंग जांच के लिए 50 हजार रुपये लिए थे। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही हैं। सीएमओ डॉ. सपना गहलावत को सूचना मिली कि भिवानी में भ्रूण लिंग जांच गिरोह सक्रिय है।

जो गर्भवती महिलाओं को उत्तर प्रदेश में लेकर जाते हैं और भ्रूण जांच के नाम पर उनसे मोटी रकम वसूल करते हैं। सूचना पर उन्होंने एक टीम तैयार की और एक गर्भवती महिला को फर्जी ग्राहक बनाकर गिरोह की महिला दलाल से संपर्क किया गया। दलाल ने स्वास्थ्य विभाग की तरफ से भेजी गई फर्जी ग्राहक को रोहतक गेट पर बुलाया और 50 हजार रुपये में भ्रूण लिंग जांच करवाने पर सहमति बनी।

महिला दलाल ने रोहतक गेट पर ही 50 हजार की रकम ले ली। इसके बाद महिला ग्राहक गर्भवती महिला को भ्रूण लिंग जांच के लिए उत्तर के गाजियाबाद शहर में ले गई। स्वास्थ्य विभाग व पुलिस की टीम दलाल का भिवानी से पीछा करते हुए गाजियाबाद पहुंच गई। महिला दलाल गर्भवती महिला को गाजियाबाद के सिटी हॉस्पिटल में ले गई और जहां अल्ट्रासाउंड कर भ्रूण लिंग की जांच की गई। तभी टीम ने उक्त अस्पताल में दबिश दी तो आरोपियों ने मौके से भागने का प्रयास किया लेकिन पुलिस ने महिला दलाल को धर दबोच लिया। बताया जाता है कि गिरोह के सदस्य भ्रूण लिंग जांच के बाद जब पता चलता है कि गर्भ में लड़की है तो यह गिरोह मोटी रकम लेकर कन्या भ्रूण हत्या करवा देते है।

जांच कर रही पुलिस

सूचना पर टीम के सदस्यों ने भ्रूण लिंग जांच गिरोह की महिला दलाल का पीछा किया और उसे उत्तर प्रदेश में एक अस्पताल से मौके पर गिरफ्तार किया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि ये गिरोह लंबे समय से इस तरह की करवाई में लगा हुआ था। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है। -डॉ. सपना गहलावत, सीएमओ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें