किसान ट्रैक्टर परेड:फूल मालाओं व तिरंगे से सजे 4 हजार ट्रैक्टरों में किसानों ने तीन रूटों से किया दिल्ली कूच

भिवानीएक घंटा पहले
जुई के धरनारत किसानों ने दिल्ली जाने के लिए फूलों से सजाया ट्रैक्टर जो जत्थे का नेतृत्व करेगा।
जुई के धरनारत किसानों ने दिल्ली जाने के लिए फूलों से सजाया ट्रैक्टर जो जत्थे का नेतृत्व करेगा।
  • किसान बोले- कानून रद्द होने तक डटे रहेंगे
  • लोहारू, ढिगावा और बहल से ट्रैक्टरों के जत्थों की रवानगी के समय महिलाओं ने गाए मंगल गीत

दिल्ली किसान परेड में शामिल होने के लिए सोमवार को तीसरे दिन भी जिले से सैकड़ों की संख्या में किसानों ने ट्रैक्टर जत्थों के साथ दिल्ली कूच किया। जिले से तीन रूटों से लगभग चार हजार ट्रैक्टर दिल्ली के रवाना हुए। महिलाओं ने तिलक लगाकर व नारियल फोड़कर ट्रैक्टरों के काफिलों को रवाना किया। रवानगी के समय अनेक स्थानों पर महिलाओं ने मंगल लोकगीत भी गाए है।

फूलमालाओं, तिरंगे व किसान झंडे से सजे लगभग चार हजार ट्रैक्टर जिले के जुई, लोहारू, बहल, मुंढाल व बवानीखेड़ा से तीन रूटों से रवाना हुए। जुई में ट्रैक्टरों के जत्थे को रवाना करने से पूर्व ट्रैक्टर के सामने नारियल तोड़कर यात्रा का शुभारंभ किया गया। इसके बाद परिवार की बहन, बेटी व अन्य महिलाओं ने ट्रैक्टर व किसानों को तिलक कर दिल्ली परेड के लिए रवाना किया। इसके अलावा लोहारू, ढिगावा व बहल से ट्रैक्टरों के जत्थों की रवानगी के समय महिलाओं ने मंगल गीत गाए और कृषि कानूनों पर जीत हासिल करने की कामना की।

इन रूटों से किसानों के ट्रैक्टर जत्थे हुए रवाना

लोहारू क्षेत्र के गांव बारवास लाड में चल रहे किसानों के धरना स्थल से 40 ट्रैक्टरों का एक काफिला दिल्ली टिकरी बॉर्डर के लिए रवाना हुआ। सर्वजातीय श्योराण खाप के प्रतिनिधि कर्मबीर फरटिया ने ट्रैक्टरों के काफिले को झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया। बारवास के धरने से बुजुर्गों ने युवाओं व किसानों पर फूल बरसाकर व तिलक लगाकर दिल्ली के लिए रवाना किया। किसान सूबे सिंह लाड, सुरेश मान, कृष्ण सरपंच, विजेंदर बलोदा, सज्जन बारवास, भागीरथ बारवास, कर्ण सिंह बारवास, जय करन लाड, सुमित बारवास सहित अनेक किसानों को बुजुर्गों ने आशीर्वाद दिया और फूल बरसाकर रवाना किया।

गांव की बेटियों ने तिलक लगाने की रस्म निभाई

जुई| जुई से 7 दर्जन ट्रैक्टरों से सैंकड़ो किसान दिल्ली के लिए नारे लगाते निकले। जुई जोन प्रभारी सूरत सिंह पहलवान, डॉ. प्रवीण रापड़िया, बीकेयू जिला प्रधान मेवा सिंह आर्य की अगुवाई में जत्था रवाना होने से पहले ट्रैक्टर ड्राइवरों को फूल मालाएं भेंट कर गांव की बेटियों ने तिलक निकालने की रस्म निभाई। किसान नेताओं ने बताया कि गणतंत्र दिवस की परेड में हिसा लेंगे और कानून रद्द होने तक दिल्ली में मजबूती से डटे रहेंगे। खाने पीने ,रहने सहने के सब इंतजाम किए हैं। इस अवसर पर पूर्व सरपंच राजपाल सिंह,पवन रापड़िया, सुरेश मेचु चमन, महेंद्र सिंह रापड़िया, भूप सिंह लाम्बा, मंगल सिंह खरेटा, कालिया रापड़िया, राजकुमार सामोता आदि किसान मौजूद थे।

रजाई गद्दे की व्यवस्था भी की

खरकड़ी से सदानन्द सरस्वती, सुनील खरकड़ी व संदीप खरकड़ी के नेतृत्व में 70 ट्रैक्टरों का काफिला दिल्ली के लिए रवाना हुआ। काफिले को महिलाओं ने तिलक लगाकर व रक्षा सूत्र बांध कर रवाना किया। सदानन्द सरस्वती ने बताया कि काफिले में दिल्ली जाने वाले सभी किसानों के लिए खाने व सर्दी में रजाई गद्दे की व्यवस्था की।

बहल से 20 ट्रैक्टरों का जत्था दिल्ली के लिए रवाना हुआ। रास्ते में क्षेत्र के गांव मंढोली कलां, सिधनवा, ओबरा व चहड़कला से ट्रैक्टरों के काफिले मिले और लगभग 125 ट्रैक्टर जत्थे में शामिल हुए।

गांव धनाना, तालु, मिताथल, बडेसरा, मंढाणा व मुंढाल से दूसरे दिन भी सोमवार को 2 हजार ट्रैक्टरों के साथ जत्थे रवाना हुए।

कितलाना व पैंतावास से भी लगभग 100 ट्रैक्टर दिल्ली के लिए रवाना हुए।

