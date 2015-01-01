पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भिवानी:अंतरराष्ट्रीय गीता जयंती महोत्सव का सीधा प्रसारण कल से होगा शुरू

भिवानी3 घंटे पहले
अंतरराष्ट्रीय गीता जयंती महोत्सव 17 से 25 दिसंबर तक कुरूक्षेत्र में किया जा रहा है। कोविड-19 के चलते महोत्सव का प्रसारण ऑनलाइन किया जाएगा, जिससे नागरिक घर बैठे ही गीता ज्ञान ले सकेंगे। उल्लेखनीय है कि इससे पहले गीता महोत्सव का कुरुक्षेत्र के अलावा जिला स्तर पर भी आयोजन किया जाता रहा है। लेकिन इस बार अंतरराष्ट्रीय गीता महोत्सव-2020 17 से 25 दिसंबर तक कुरुक्षेत्र में होगा।

प्रतिदिन पुरुषोत्तमपुरा बाग ब्रह्मसरोवर पर शाम साढ़े पांच बजे आरती होगी। विधिवत रूप से 21 दिसंबर से पुरुषोत्तमपुरा बाग में सुबह 11 बजे गीता यज्ञ से महोत्सव का शुभारंभ होगा। 24 दिसंबर को दोपहर 2 बजे कुरुक्षेत्र विश्वविद्यालय के राधाकृष्ण सदन में संत सम्मेलन किया जाएगा। 17 से 25 दिसंबर तक ज्योतिसर व सन्निहित सरोवर पर सुबह साढ़े 10 बजे रोजाना गीता पाठ किया जाएगा। महोत्सव के अंतिम दिन 25 दिसंबर को दोपहर 12 बजे पुरुषोत्तमपुरा बाग से ऑनलाइन प्रणाली से वैश्विक गीता पाठ किया जाएगा और शाम 6 बजे ब्रह्मसरोवर सहित 48 कोस कुरुक्षेत्र के तीर्थों पर दीपोत्सव कार्यक्रम होगा।

घर बैठे ही उठा सकते हैं कार्यक्रमों का आनंद

नागरिक अपने घर बैठे ही अंतर्राष्ट्रीय गीता महोत्सव के कार्यक्रमों का आनंद उठा सकते हैं। इंटरनेट के माध्यम से यू ट्यूब पर इंटरनेशनलगीतामहोत्सव, फेसबुक पर इंटरनेशनल गीता महोत्सव 2020 तथा ट्विटर आईजीएमकेकेआर2020 पर सीधा प्रसारण देख सकते हैं। इसके अलावा www.internationalgeetamahotsav.in, www.kurukshetra.gov.in व www.48koskurukshetra.com वेबसाइट से जुड़े गीता के संदेश को देख व सुन सकते हैं।

