तैयारी:बरसाती पानी की समुचित निकाली के लिए सिंचाई विभाग ने तैयार किया मास्टर प्लान

भिवानी2 घंटे पहले
बरसाती पानी की समुचित रूप से बारिश के पानी की निकासी के लिए सिंचाई विभाग ने मास्टर प्लान तैयार किया है। इसके तहत चार ड्रेनों को पक्का किया जाएगा ओर जिन पर 19 करोड़ से अधिक की राशि खर्च होगी। इसके अलावा बारिश के पानी को ड्रेन में डालने के लिए 78 ट्यूबवेल पंप लगाए जाएंगे। सिंचाई विभाग का यह प्रोजेक्ट दो साल में पूरा होगा।

डीसी जयबीर सिंह आर्य ने मंगलवार को अधिकारियों के साथ ड्रेनों का निरीक्षण किया और सिंचाई विभाग के अधिकारियों को प्रोजेक्ट को शीघ्र अमलीजामा पहनाने के निर्देश दिए हैं ताकि बारिश के दिनों में जलभराव के कारण किसानों की फसलों का नुकसान न हो। डीसी आर्य ने मंगलवार को सबसे पहले भिवानी बाइपास स्थित घग्घर ड्रेन का निरीक्षण किया, जहां पर नहर के नीचे से पाइप लाइन की बजाय ओपन चैनल बनाया जाएगा।

इसके बाद गांव तिगड़ाना के पास मिताथल-घुसकानी लिंक ड्रेन का निरीक्षण किया, यहां पर ड्रेन को पक्का किया जाना है। डीसी ने सिंचाई अधिकारियों के साथ बलियाली के पास घग्घर ड्रेन, बलियाली-सागवन ड्रेन, सिवाड़ा-मुंढाल ड्रेन, धनाना-लिंक ड्रेन, समैण-धनाना लिंक ड्रेन, मिताथल-घुसकानी ड्रेन का भी जायजा लिया। ड्रेन को पक्का करने का कार्य जून 2021 तक पूरा हो जाएंगे और शेष कार्य दो साल में पूरे होंगे।

40 से अधिक गांवों को होगा लाभ

उक्त चार ड्रेनों काे पक्का करने व बारिश के पानी की निकासी के लिए ट्यूबवेलों की व्यवस्था से जिले के 40 से अधिक गांवों के किसानों को फसलों में जलभराव से मुक्ति मिलेगी। बारिश के समय में ड्रेन ओवर फ्लो होकर पानी किसानों की फसलों में जमा हो जाता है। इससे फसलें बर्बाद हो जाती है और हजारों किसानों को करोड़ों रुपये का फसली नुकसान उठाना पड़ता है। डीसी ने मंगलवार को चार ड्रेनों का निरीक्षण कर सिंचाई विभाग के अधिकारियों को जल्द कार्य शुरू करने के निर्देश दिए। इस मौके पर सिंचाई विभाग के अधीक्षक अभियंता प्रदीप यादव, कार्यकारी अभियंता दलीप सिंह, एसडीओ नरेंद्र कुमार व जोगेंद्र सिंह उनके साथ थे।

