सुविधा:विधवा महिलाओं को आत्मनिर्भर बनाने के लिए सस्ती दरों पर ऋण सहायता: आर्य

भिवानी2 घंटे पहले
हरियाणा में विधवा महिलाओं को आत्मनिर्भर बनाने के लिए प्रदेश सरकार द्वारा हरियाणा महिला विकास निगम के माध्यम से सस्ती ब्याज दरों पर ऋण मुहैया करवाने की योजना शुरू की है। इसके तहत विधवा महिलाओं को लोन पर सब्सिडी मिलेगी, जिससे उन्हें अपना रोजगारपरक व्यवसाय शुरू कर सकेंगी। डीसी जयबीर सिंह आर्य ने महिला एवं बाल विकास निगम के पत्र का हवाला देते हुए बताया कि इस स्कीम का लाभ हरियाणा की रहने वाली उन विधवा महिलाओं को मिलेगा।

जिनकी सालाना आय तीन लाख रुपये से अधिक न हो तथा आयु 18 से 55 साल है। स्कीम के तहत तीन लाख रुपये तक के लोन पर 25 फीसदी सब्सिडी मिलेगी, जिसकी अधिकतम सीमा 50 हजार रुपये है। कुल लोन का 10 प्रतिशत हिस्सा महिला को अपनी तरफ से देना होगा तथा शेष पैसा बैंकों के माध्यम से दिया जाएगा। हरियाणा सरकार द्वारा पांच करोड़ रुपये सब्सिडी के रूप में दिए जाएंगे। यह स्कीम बैंकों के माध्यम से लागू की जाएगी। उन्होंने ने बताया कि इस स्कीम में महिलाओं को लोन देने से पहले लघु अवधि का प्रशिक्षण प्रदान करने का भी प्रावधान रखा गया है।

मुफ्त दिलवाया जाएगा प्रशिक्षण

डीसी ने बताया कि यह प्रशिक्षण होटल प्रबंधन संस्थान, पंजाब नैशनल बैंक, खादी और ग्रामोद्योग बोर्ड और सूक्ष्म, लघु और मध्यम उद्यम के संस्थानों के माध्यम से उद्यमिता विकास कार्यक्रम के तहत दिया जाएगा ताकि विधवाओं का कौशल विकास हो सके। उन्होंने बताया कि इन संस्थानों द्वारा प्रशिक्षण मुफ्त दिलवाया जाएगा ताकि महिला को अपने कारोबार या लघु उद्योग स्थापित करने में कार्य कुशलता की कमी महसूस न हो। उन्होंने कहा कि बुटिक, सिलाई-कढ़ाई, टैक्सी,ऑटो,अचार ईकाइयां,फूड प्रोसैसिंग, कैरी बैग का निर्माण, कंप्यूटर जॉब वर्क आदि तथा अन्य किसी भी काम जिसे महिला करने में सक्षम हो, उन सभी कामों के लिए लोन दिया जाएगा।

गर्भवती महिलाओं के सर्वांगीण विकास को लेकर क्रियान्वित की जा रही विभिन्न योजनाएं व कार्यक्रम

महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग की ओर से गर्भवती महिलाओं के सर्वांगीण विकास को लेकर विभिन्न योजनाएं एवं कार्यक्रम क्रियान्वित किए जा रहे हैं। विभाग द्वारा संचालित की जा रही प्रधानमंत्री मातृ वंदना योजना के अंतर्गत पात्र महिलाओं को पांच हजार रुपये की राशि तीन किस्तों के माध्यम से प्रदान की जा रही है। बाल विकास परियोजना अधिकारी स्नेहलता ने बताया कि प्रधानमंत्री मातृ वंदना योजना का मुख्य उद्देश्य गर्भवती महिलाओं के स्वास्थ्य एवं पोषण संबंधी जरूरतों की पूर्ति के लिए नगद प्रोत्साहन देकर उनके बेहतर स्वास्थ्य के लिए प्रोत्साहित करने और कुपोषण के प्रभाव को कम करना है।

