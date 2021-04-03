पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2021:सफाई व्यवस्था के पैरामीटर पर खरे नहीं उतरे शहर के कई बड़े निजी स्कूल, होटल और निजी अस्पताल

भिवानी2 घंटे पहले
भिवानी। स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2021 के तहत एक होटल में निरीक्षण करते हुए स्वच्छ भारत मिशन टीम। - Dainik Bhaskar
भिवानी। स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2021 के तहत एक होटल में निरीक्षण करते हुए स्वच्छ भारत मिशन टीम।
  • स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2021 टीम ने शहर में सफाई व्यवस्था का लिया जायजा, नप भेजेगा कारण बताओ नोटिस

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2021 की पांच सदस्यीय टीम को शहर में नामचिह्न प्राइवेट स्कूल, होटल, रेस्टारेंट व निजी अस्पताल भी स्वच्छ भारत मिशन के सफाई पैरामीटर पर खरे नहीं उतर सके। जिन संस्थाओं में टीम को बरसाती पानी निकासी व शौचालय तक में उचित सफाई नहीं मिली उन्हें नप की तरफ से कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किए जाएंगे। पांच सदस्यीय टीम भिवानी व दादरी जिले में लगभग एक महीने तक सरकारी व प्राइवेट संस्थाओं में सफाई व्यवस्था का निरीक्षण कर गुरुवार को लौट गई।

गुरुवार को सर्वेक्षण टीम ने नगरपरिषद अधिकारियों के साथ शहर में लगभग 56 होटल, रेस्टोरेंट, प्राइवेट व सरकारी स्कूल, निजी अस्पतालों में सफाई व अन्य व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लिया। टीम ने उक्त प्रत्येक संस्थाओं में कंपोस्ट पिट, बरसाती व सीवर के पानी की निकासी व्यवस्था, शौचालय की हालत व सफाई व्यवस्था को जांचा। टीम सदस्यों ने होटल व रेस्टोंरेंट में कुर्सी व मेज पर सफाई के अलावा किचन की भी जांच की तथा गीला व सूखे कूड़े के निस्तारण की व्यवस्था को जांचा। इस दौरान टीम ने स्वच्छता से संबंधित अन्य व्यवस्थाओं का भी निरीक्षण किया।

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2020 में भिवानी को नेशनल लेवल पर 166 वां व प्रदेश स्तर पर मिला था 11 वां स्थान

ये कहना है सर्वे टीम के सदस्य का : स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण टीम के सदस्य सन्नी शर्मा ने बताया कि टीम ने लगभग एक महीने तक गुप्त रूप से भिवानी व चरखी दादरी जिले में सफाई व्यवस्था का निरीक्षण किया है। उन्होंने सरकारी व प्राइवेट संस्थाओं के अलावा सरकारी दफ्तरों में भी सफाई का निरीक्षण किया है। इस दौरान 30 से अधिक नामचिह्न प्राइवेट अस्पताल, स्कूल व होटल में शौचालय तक भी साफ नहीं पाए गए। स्कूलों में कंपोस्ट पिट नहीं बने हुए थे जो बेहद जरूरी होते हैं। इस संबंध में नप की तरफ से उक्त संस्थान संचालकों व विभाग के अधिकारियों को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किए जाएंगे।

इसलिए स्वच्छता की जांच कर रही हैं टीमें

शहर में कुछ सरकार व प्राइवेट संस्थाओं व प्रतिष्ठानों पर उचित सफाई व्यवस्था न मिलने का असर शहर की स्वच्छता रैंकिंग पर पड़ सकता है। स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2021 मार्च में शुरू होगा लेकिन इससे पहले सर्वेक्षण के तहत नगरपरिषद स्वच्छ भारत मिशन के तहत अपने लेवल पर शहर में सफाई व्यवस्था का औचक निरीक्षण कर रही है। इसके लिए नप दस प्रश्नों पर सरकार व प्राइवेट संस्थाओं व प्रतिष्ठानों में सफाई व्यवस्था का जायजा ले रही है। इसके बाद नप उक्त संस्थाओं को सफाई में प्रथम, द्वितीय, तृतीय आदि नंबर देगी।

संस्थान में पानी, अंदर व बाहर कूड़ा की क्या स्थिति है आदि के लिए 8-8 अंक निर्धारित किए गए है। इसी तरह से अंदर व बाहर साफ सफाई के दस अंक निर्धारित है। कंपोस्ट पिट पर दस अंक व शौचालयों में सफाई पर आठ अंक निर्धारित किए गए है। कुल 100 अंक में से नप संस्थाओं व सरकारी विभागों को सफाई में अंक प्रदान करेगी। मार्च में सर्वेक्षण टीम फिर से भिवानी आएगी और औचक निरीक्षण कर अंक प्रदान करेगी और उसकी के आधार पर शहर को स्वच्छता रैंकिंग मिलेगी।

2020 में स्वच्छता को मापने के लिए रखे गए थे पैरामीटर

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2020 में भिवानी को सफाई व्यवस्था को लेकर नेशनल लेवल पर 166 वां व प्रदेश स्तर पर 11 वां स्थान मिला था। देश में स्वच्छता को मापने के लिए कुछ पैरामीटर रखे गए थे, जिनके आधार पर रैंकिंग दी गई थी। कुल छह हजार अंकों के स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में तीन क्वार्टर रखे गए। सर्वेक्षण कुल 6000 अंकों का होता है। सिटीजन फीडबैक 1500 अंक, डायरेक्ट ऑब्जरवेशन 1500 अंक, एवरेज रैंक क्वार्टर-1, 2 व 3 और सर्विस लेवल प्रोग्रेस 1500 अंक और सर्टिफिकेशन के लिए 1500 अंक निर्धारित किए गए है।

