मौसम अलर्ट:पिछले साल मुकाबले अधिकतम पारा 3.40 व न्यूनतम 7.10 लुढ़का, धुंध कम व पाला अधिक गिरने के आसार

भिवानी2 घंटे पहले
मौसम में लगातार बदलाव महसूस किए जा रहे हैं। पिछले साल और इस वर्ष के तीन नवंबर के अधिकतम तापमान में 3.4 डिग्री व न्यूनतम तापमान में 7.1 डिग्री का अंतर है। सुबह-शाम ठंड बढ़ गई है। मौसम विशेषज्ञों की मानें तो इस बार धुंध कम और पाला अधिक पड़ने की संभावना है। दिवाली के त्योहार तक अच्छी खासी सर्दी होने की उम्मीद है। दिन का तापमान भी घटने लगा है। आने वाले एक सप्ताह तक बादल व बारिश की कोई संभावना नहीं है।

मंगलवार काे अधिकतम तापमान 30.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस व न्यूनतम तापमान 11.9 डिग्री सेल्सियस पहुंच गया है। पिछले साल तीन नवंबर को टुडे टेंपरेचर के अनुसार अधिकतम तापमान 27.0 डिग्री सेल्सियस और न्यूनतम तापमान 19.0 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकार्ड किया था। इस तरह से अधिकतम तापमान में पिछले साल की तुलना में 3.4 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान में लगभग 7.1 डिग्री की गिरावट आई है।

तापमान के गिरावट का असर सीधे मौसम पर दिखाई दे रहा है। सुबह व शाम को ठंड लगने लगी है। दिन और रात का तापमान असंतुलित बना हुआ है। रात में ठंड होने लगी है, लेकिन दिन में अभी गर्माहट है। ऐसे में अगर ऐसे किसी मरीजों को ठंड लगने के साथ कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण हो जाता है तो उसके लिए यह खतरा दो गुणा बढ़ जाता है। ठंड के मौसम में छाेटे बच्चाें व बुजुर्गों के स्वास्थ्य को लेकर ज्यादा सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है।

गेहूं की बिजाई के लिए अनुकूल

गेहूं की बिजाई के लिए अच्छा बना वातावरण कृषि अधिकारियों के अनुसार 12 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक रात का तापमान गेहूं की बिजाई के लिए बहुत अच्छा है। अगेती फसलों की बिजाई 20 नवंबर तक की जा सकती है। गेहूं की फसल को ठंड की जरूरत रहती है, जोकि इन दिनों बनी हुई है। इस बार गेहूं की फसल की बिजाई समय से होने की उम्मीद है।

