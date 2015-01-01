पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मान:नांगल निवासी एमएस दूहन ने चौथी बार हासिल किया अंतरराष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार

भिवानी5 घंटे पहले
दूरदर्शन दिल्ली के उप महानिदेशक के पद पर तैनात गांव नांगल निवासी एमएस दूहन को उनके लेख डिजिटल टीवी के मौलिक गौण विधान सादृश्य भौमिक टीवी का डिजिटल टीवी रूपांतरण शीर्षक के लिए केस स्टडीज श्रेणी के तहत सर्वश्रेष्ठ पेपर पुरस्कार विजेता से सम्मानित किया गया है। यह लेख एशिया पेसिफिक ब्रॉड कास्टिंग यूनियन (एबीयू) के टेक्निकल रिव्यू में जनवरी-मार्च के अंक में छपा था।

यह पुरस्कार डिजिटल स्थलीय टीवी के क्षेत्र में उनकी प्रायोगिक उपलब्धियों, अकादमिक और समर्पित सेवाओं का अभिज्ञान है। तकनीकी समीक्षा पुरस्कार और इंजीनियरिंग पुरस्कारों की घोषणा मंगलवार को 57वीं एबीयू तकनीकी समिति की ऑनलाइन बैठक के उद्घाटन सत्र के दौरान की गई।बता दें कि एबीयू इंजीनियरिंग अवार्ड्स प्रसारण उद्योग में हरित प्रौद्योगिकी के प्रसारण, कार्यान्वयन और प्रचार में उत्कृष्ट योगदान को मान्यता देता है।

गांव नांगल के मूल निवासी एमएस दूहन ने चौथी बार यह पुरस्कार जीता है। इस पुरस्कार में एक पदक, नकद पुरस्कार और प्रशस्ति पत्र से सम्मानित किया जाता है। इससे पहले भी दूहन ने वर्ष 2015, 2017 व 2019 के दौरान इस तरह के अंतरराष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार जीते थे। एमएस दूहन ने बताया कि उन्हें डिजिटल टेरेस्ट्रियल टीवी के लिए जुनून है और इसलिए उन्होंने छह राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार और चार अंतरराष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार जीते हैं।

