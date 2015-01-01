पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिम्मेदारी:धान से संबंधित 49 गांवों के लिए नोडल अफसर नियुक्त

भिवानीएक घंटा पहले
  • मशीनों के काम की रिपोर्ट पोर्टल पर करेंगे अपलोड

किसानों को फसल अवशेष प्रबंधन बारे सुपर सीडर मशीन के लिए जानकारी के लिए डीसी जयबीर सिंह आर्य के निर्देशानुसार कृषि विभाग ने जिला के धान से संबंधित 49 गांवों के लिए नोडल अधिकारी नियुक्त किए गए हैं। ये नोडल अधिकारी मशीनों के कार्य की प्रतिदिन की प्रगति रिपोर्ट कृषि विभाग के पोर्टल पर अपलोड करेंगे ताकि लघु एंव सीमान्त किसान इन मशीनों का अधिक से अधिक लाभ उठा सकें।

सहायक कृषि अभियन्ता नसीब सिंह धनखड़ ने बताया कि भिवानी जिले मे इस वर्ष कुल 180 सुपर सीडर मशीन किसानों को सब्सिडी पर दी है। यह मशीन बड़े-बड़े फसल अवशेषों को काटकर मिट्टी मे मिला देती है तथा साथ-साथ ही गेहूं की बिजाई भी करती है।

जिससे किसान के धन व समय की बचत होती है तथा इसके कारण जिले मे फसल अवशेषों में आगजनी की घटनाओं मे कमी आई है। इस मशीन को चलाने के लिए कम से कम 50 हॉर्स पावर के ट्रैक्टर की आवश्यकता है। उन्होंने बताया कि आधुनिक फसल अवशेष प्रबंधन मशीनें किसानों को 50 से 80 प्रतिशत सब्सिडी पर उपलब्ध करवाई है।

रसायनिक खाद कम करके भी बढ़ा सकते हैं पैदावार

कृषि विभाग के उप निदेशक आत्माराम गोदारा ने बताया कि एक एकड़ मे लगभग दो टन पराली होती हैं, अगर इस पराली को सुपर सीडर द्वारा मिट्टी मे मिला देते हैं तो 10 से 18 किलोग्राम नाईट्राजन, 2.4 किलोग्राम फॉसफोरस, 40 किलोग्राम पोटाशियम, 80 किलोग्राम सिलिका, 800 किलोग्राम कार्बन मिलता है। जिसके कारण किसान रसायनिक खाद का कम प्रयोग करके भी अपनी पैदावार बढ़ा सकता है।

