पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भिवानी:अब आश्वासन पर ही माने व्यापारी, 18 को शहर बंद का फैसला वापस

भिवानी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
श्रीराम कुंज में नगर व्यापार मंडल की बैठक में माैजूद व्यापार मंडल के अध्यक्ष भानु प्रकाश व अन्य।
  • व्यापारी दो फोड़ होने के बाद बंद पूर्ण रूप से सफल होने पर था संशय
  • दो घंटे मंथन के बाद डीएसपी ने दिया आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी का आश्वासन

डीएसपी हेडक्वार्टर व सीआईए टू के इंचार्ज से लूटपाट के शेष आरोपियों को जल्द गिरफ्तार करने के आश्वासन के बाद नगर व्यापार मंडल ने 18 को भिवानी बंद का फैसला वापस ले लिया है। बुधवार को हांसी चौक स्थित रामकुंज भवन में नगर व्यापार मंडल ने दो घंटे तक चर्चा करके यह फैसला लिया है।

नगर व्यापार मंडल ने शहर में बढ़ती लूटपाट व चोरी की घटनाओं के विरोध में आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी न होने पर 18 दिसंबर को भिवानी बंद का निर्णय लिया था। हालांकि भिवानी व्यापारमंडल ने मामले के दो आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी व कोरोना काल में व्यापार पर मंदी की मार को लेकर बंद का विरोध जताया था। बंद को लेकर व्यापारी दो फोड़ होने के कारण बंद पूर्ण रूप से सफल होने पर भी संशय था।

व्यापार मंडल के अध्यक्ष भानु प्रकाश की अध्यक्षता में भिवानी बंद को लेकर रामकुंज भवन में नगर व्यापार मंडल की बैठक हुई। बैठक में बंद पर चर्चा के बाद नगर व्यापार मंडल के प्रधान भानुप्रकाश ने बताया कि संगठन की तरफ से भिवानी बंद की घोषणा के बाद पुलिस ने तत्परता से कार्रवाई करते हुए मंगलवार को लूटपाट के दो आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। यह सभी व्यापारियों के संघर्ष की जीत है। अन्य वक्ताओं ने कहा कि अब भिवानी बंद का कोई औचित्य नहीं है, लेकिन पीड़ित हरियाणा गारमेंट के संचालक जय भगवान व जोगी सांवड़िया व्यापारियों के इस फैसले से संतुष्ट नहीं हुए।

दो आरोपी गिरफ्तार हो चुके, बाकी जल्द पकड़े जाएंगे: डीएसपी

व्यापारियों का प्रतिनिधिमंडल डीएसपी हैडक्वार्टर वीरेंद्र सिंह व सीआईए टू के इंचार्ज इंस्पेक्टर श्रीभगवान से मिला और आरोपियों के संबंध में पूरी जानकारी ली। अधिकारियों ने भरोसा दिलाया कि दो आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया जबकि शेष आरोपी भी जल्द पुलिस की गिरफ्त में होंगे। इस आश्वासन के बाद व्यापारी संतुष्ट हुए और नगर व्यापार मंडल ने सर्वसम्मति से भिवानी बंद का निर्णय वापस लेने की घोषणा की। बैठक में हांसी चौक के प्रधान प्रेम धमीजा, सराय चौपटा चौक के प्रधान भरत लाल, बिचला बाजार के सचिव सुरेंद्र जिंदल, किराना कमेटी के प्रधान गिरधारी लाल महता, घंटाघर के प्रधान अतुल रोहिल्ला, सब्जी मंडी किराना प्रधान रामअवतार देवसरिया, जैन चौक लाल मस्जिद के प्रधान प्रदीप सोनी, दादरी गेट के प्रधान राजकुमार यादव, रोहतक गेट के प्रधान राकेश गौड़, कपड़ा बाजार के प्रधान प्रवीण नारंग, बर्तन बाजार के सचिव राज रतन कसेरा, पुरानी अनाज मंडी के पूर्व प्रधान जोगी सांवरिया, गारमेंट एसोसिएशन के उप प्रधान रवि शर्मा, सब्जी मंडी के उप प्रधान संजय वाधवा, दिनोद गेट के प्रधान सुनील सिंह तंवर, हलवाई यूनियन के सचिव श्याम लाल हलवासिया, बागड़ी मार्केट से अश्वनी कुमार थे।

दो महीनें में व्यापारियों से लूटपाट और दुकानों में चोरी हुई थीं 4 वारदातें

शहर में पिछले दो महीनों में व्यापारियों से लूटपाट व दुकानों की चोरी की चार वारदात हो चुकी है। जिनके आरोपियों को पुलिस गिरफ्तार नहीं कर पाई थी। इसके चलते नगर व्यापार मंडल ने तीन दिन पहले 18 दिसंबर को भिवानी बंद करने का निर्णय लिया था। हालांकि मंगलवार को भिवानी व्यापार मंडल ने बंद का विरोध जताया था। मंगलवार को व्यापारी से स्कूटी व नकदी छीनने के दो मामलों में आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के बाद नगर व्यापार मंडल ने बुधवार को बंद का अपना फैसला वापस ले लिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें