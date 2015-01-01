पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:दिवाली पर बाजार में 250 पुलिस कर्मी संभालेंगे सुरक्षा व्यवस्था, 25 टीमें करेंगी गश्त, 18 जगह मचान बनाकर रखेंगे चप्पे-चप्पे पर नजर

भिवानी22 मिनट पहले
दिवाली पर्व पर बाजारों समेत जिलेभर में सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को लेकर 250 पुलिस कर्मचारी ड्यूटी पर तैनात रहेंगे। भिवानी बाजार में किसी भी अप्रिय घटना को समय से पूर्व ही रोकने के लिए 18 स्थानों पर मचान बनाए जाएंगे और पुलिस की भीड़ में चप्पे चप्पे पर नजर रहेंगे। ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था को सुचारू बनाए रखने के लिए शहर में 8 प्वाइंट चिंहित किए गए हैं जहां पुलिस की नाकेबंदी रहेगी।

दिवाली पर्व पर तीन दिन जिला पुलिस की बाजार, बस स्टैंड, बैंक, रेलवे स्टेशन आदि भीड़ भाड़ वाले स्थानों पर पुख्ता सुरक्षा व्यवस्था रहेगी। शहर में भीड़ को नियंत्रण करने, चोरी व छीना झपटी की वारदातों को रोकने के लिए पुलिस की 25 टीमें गश्त करती रहेगी वहीं भीड़ में संदिग्धों पर नजर रखने के लिए बाजार में मुख्य स्थानों पर 18 मचान बनाए जाएंगे। जिनकी ऊंचाई 12 से 15 फुट तक होगी। प्रत्येक मचान पर तीन-तीन पुलिस कर्मचारी ड्यूटी पर तैनात रहेंगे।

लापरवाही इस तरह पड़ सकती है भारी

11 दिन में जिले में 15 संक्रमितों की मौत हो चुकी है। बुधवार को 95 नए संक्रमित मरीज मिले है और 11 दिन के अंदर 738 नए मरीज मिल चुके है। पिछले दो दिनाें ही रिकार्ड जिले में 206 संक्रमित मरीज मिल चुके है। जिसका मुख्य कारण त्योहारी सीजन में बाजारों में बढ़ रही भीड़, मास्क लगाने व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के नियमों की पालना न करने को माना जा रहा हैं।

स्पेशल नाकाबंदी होगी

एसपी सुमेर प्रताप सिंह ने बताया कि दिवाली पर जिलेभर में पुलिस की पुख्ता सुरक्षा व्यवस्था रहेगी। यातायात व्यवस्था सुचारू बनाने के लिए स्पेशल नाकाबंदी व वाहन जांच अभियान चलाया जाएगा। पुलिस की टीमें लगातार बाजारों में गश्त करती रहेगी।

आसान नहीं होगा बाजारों में मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करवाना

बाजरों में पिछले एक सप्ताह से अपेक्षा अनुसार भीड़ बढ़ रही हैं। इसको देखते हुए अगले तीन दिन बाजारों में और भी अधिक भीड़ बढ़ने की उम्मीद है। ऐसे में घंटाघर से सराय चौपटा, बिचला बाजार, कपड़ा मार्केट, बर्तन बाजार, जैन चौक, नया बाजार व गोशाला मार्केट क्षेत्र में अपेक्षा से भी ज्यादा भीड़ बढ़ने की उम्मीद है। फिलहाल भी बाजारों में भीड़ के कारण सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना जीरो प्रतिशत है। किसी भी दुकान के अंदर व बाहर ग्राहक व दुकानदार सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना करते हुए दिखाई नहीं दिए।

इसके लिए 80 प्रतिशत लोगों के मुंह पर मास्क नहीं थे। जिन लोगों के पास थे उनमें से भी 80 प्रतिशत लोग मास्क को मुंह की बजाए गर्दन पर लटकाए हुए थे। बाजार में गारमेंट्स, कॉस्मेटिक, गर्म वस्त्र, दवाई व दिवाली पर सड़कों पर लगी स्टॉलों पर 10 से 30 तक ग्राहक मौजूद थे। अधिकतर लोग न तो मास्क का उपयोग कर रहे थे और न ही सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना करते हुए दिखाई दिए। बाजारों में पुलिस गश्त करती दिखाई दी लेकिन मास्क व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना करवाने में पुलिस भी असमर्थ दिखाई दे रही थी। जबकि जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण का ग्राफ लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा हैं।

