भिवानी:बिलों के बहिष्कार की चेतावनी पर बिजली निगम के अफसरों ने बापोड़ा में पहुंचकर लगाया खुला दरबार

भिवानी2 घंटे पहले
गांव बापोड़ा में गलत बिजली बिल वितरित करने पर बिजली निगम के प्रति रोष जताने व ग्रामीणों के बिलो का बहिष्कार करने की चेतावनी देने पर गुरुवार को बिजली निगम के अधिकारी गांव में पहुंचे और बिलो पर दर्शाई गई गलत बिल राशि को दुरुस्त किया। अधिकारियों ने लाइनमैन की मदद से जिन उपभोक्ताओं के गलत बिल दर्शाए गए थे उनके बिजली मीटरों की जांच करवाई गई। इसके बाद लगभग 200 उपभोक्ताओं के बिल ठीक किए गए।

बिजली निगम की तरफ से गलत बिजली बिल जारी करने पर बुधवार को गांव में पंचायत हुई थी। जिसमें निर्णय लिया गया था कि अगर 20 नवंबर से पहले निगम कर्मचारी गांव में पहुंचकर बिलों पर दर्शाई गई गलत बिल राशि को ठीक नहीं करेंगे तो ग्रामीण बिलों का बहिष्कार कर देंगे।

इसके चलते गुरुवार को बिजली निगम अधिकारी गांव में पहुंचे और खुला दरबार लगाया। निगम ने गांव के लगभग 200 उपभोक्ताओं के बिलों में पुरानी यूनिट शून्य दर्शाई गई थी। जिन यूनिटों का बिल उपभोक्ता जमा करवा चुके थे उनकी राशि भी ग्रामीणों को जारी की गई थी। गुरुवार को निगम ने अपनी गलती को सुधारते हुए लोगों के बिजली बिलों की राशि को दुरुस्त किया।

