हड़ताल:निजी अस्पतालों में ओपीडी बंद रही, सिविल अस्पताल में भीड़ से मरीज और परिजन घंटों लाइनों में दिखे परेशान

भिवानी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आपातकालीन व कोविड-19 से संबंधित चिकित्सक सेवाएं रहीं जारी
  • आईएमए ने जताया आयुर्वेद वैद्यों को 3 साल का प्रशिक्षण देकर एमएस सर्जन बनाए जाने के नोटिफिकेशन का विरोध

आईएमए के आह्वान पर प्राइवेट अस्पतालों के चिकित्सक हड़ताल पर रहने से शुक्रवार को जिले में स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं प्रभावित रहीं। इसके चलते अधिकतर प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में ओपीडी के मरीजों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। हालांकि सरकारी स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं सुचारू रहीं। आईएमए के संबंधित प्राइवेट चिकित्सकों ने आयुर्वेद चिकित्सकों को भी कानूनी रूप से सर्जरी करने की अनुमति के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन किया और डीसी को ज्ञापन सौंपा।

प्राइवेट नर्सिंग होम के चिकित्सक सुबह 6 से शाम 6 बजे तक हड़ताल रहे। इसके चलते प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में दिनभर ओपीडी के मरीजों के लिए स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं बंद रही। हालांकि इस दौरान आपातकालीन व कोविड-19 से संबंधित चिकित्सक सेवाएं जारी रही। ओपीडी सेवा बंद रहने के कारण मरीज वापस लौट गए तो कुछ उपचार के लिए सिविल अस्पताल में पहुंचे।

अस्पतालों में 30 से 200 तक हर दिन होती हैं ओपीडी

जिले में लगभग 80 प्राइवेट नर्सिंग होम है। इनमें से लगभग 60 निजी अस्पताल भिवानी शहर में है। जहां प्रतिदिन 30 से 200 मरीजों की ओपीडी होती है। शुक्रवार को लोग उपचार के लिए निजी नर्सिंग होम में पहुंचे लेकिन ओपीडी सुविधा न मिलने के कारण लौट गए। प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में प्रतिदिन चिकित्सक रूम के बाहर ओपीडी मरीजों की लाइन लगी रहती थी लेकिन शुक्रवार को चिकित्सकों के रूम के बाहर रखे बैंच व कुर्सियां खाली नजर आई।

ये कहना है उपचार के लिए आए मरीजों का

मरीज कांता देवी, सुमेर सिंह, रेखा, संतोष आदि ने बताया कि वह महम गेट, नेहरू पार्क के नजदीक प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में उपचार के लिए आए थे लेकिन चिकित्सकों की हड़ताल के कारण नर्सिंग होम में एक दिन के लिए ओपीडी चिकित्सा सेवा बंद होने का पता चला। इसके चलते वे अब शनिवार को अस्पताल में आएंगे। मीनाक्षी, बिजेंद्र व रामसिंह ने बताया कि प्राइवेट अस्पताल में ओपीडी बंद है इसलिए वे सिविल अस्पताल की ओपीडी में उपचार के लिए आए हैं।

निजी चिकित्सक ने कहा, सरकार का सर्जन बनाने का फैसला गलत

सरकार की तरफ से आयुर्वेद वैद्यों को तीन साल का प्रशिक्षण देकर उन्हें एमएस सर्जन बनाए जाने का नोटिफिकेशन जारी किए जाने पर इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन के आह्वान पर शुक्रवार को निजी चिकित्सकों ने विरोध जताया। आईएमए हरियाणा का प्रतिनिधि मंडल प्रदेशाध्यक्ष डॉ. करन पूनिया की अगवाई में डीसी जयबीर सिंह आर्य से मिला और उन्हें प्रधानमंत्री नीति आयोग, एनएमसी सीसीआईएम, स्वास्थ्य मंत्री व सीएम के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपा। डॉ. करन पूनिया ने बताया कि सरकार ने जो नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया है उसके तहत आयुर्वेद वैद्यों को तीन वर्ष की ट्रेनिंग करवा कर एमएस सर्जन बनाने की योजना है।

जो आने वाले समय में देश की सेहत के लिए बहुत ही घातक सिद्ध होगा। अगर सरकार डॉक्टरों की कमी को पूरा करना चाहती है तो वह एलोपैथी के एमबीबीएस छात्रों के लिए एमएस सर्जरी की सीटें बढ़ा देें। एमएस सर्जरी की सीटें मेडिकल कॉलेजों में बढ़ाए। इससे सर्जन ही सर्जन हो जाएंगे और देश में सर्जन की कमी पूरी हो जाएगी। इस अवसर पर डाॅ. स्वस्ति शर्मा, डॉ. आईडी गुप्ता, डॉ. कपिल शर्मा, डॉ. जया शर्मा, डॉ. त्रिलोकी गुप्ता, पूर्व विधायक डॉ. शंकर भारद्वाज, पूर्व सीएमओ डॉ. केडी शर्मा आदि चिकित्सक मौजूद रहे।

आईएमए ने इसलिए रखी हड़ताल

केंद्र सरकार ने हाल ही में फैसला लिया है कि आयुर्वेद के डॉक्टर्स भी अब सर्जरी कर सकेंगे। इसी फैसले के खिलाफ इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन (आईएमए) ने शुक्रवार को राष्ट्रव्यापी हड़ताल की है। आईएमए के चिकित्सकों का मानना है कि आयुर्वेद के चिकित्सकों को कानूनी रूप से सर्जरी की स्वीकृति देना गलत है। इससे मिक्सोपैथी को बढ़ावा मिलेगा। समितियों के गठन से केवल मिक्सोपैथी को बढ़ावा मिलेगा। आईएमए ने अधिसूचना को वापस लेने और चार समितियों के गठन को रद्द करने की मांग की है। आईएमए ने कहा कि मौजूदा दौर में सर्जरी की जो तकनीकी है वह आधुनिक मेडिकल साइंस की पद्धति है और इसे किसी भी हालत में आयुर्वेद से नहीं जोड़ा जा सकता।

